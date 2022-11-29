By

Technology does not stop advancing in the world of sports. And more, in recent years, in football. The introduction of VAR, smart shoes and balls, devices to monitor the vital signs of players and it has even been established semi-automated technology for offside detection. All are innovations to make this sport better.

But what about the clothes? Fashion also evolves and it does so by uniting technology and sustainability. It takes care of it cuttlefish, the brand that works in smart fashion. And what does that mean? Well, it applies textile technology to manufacture garments designed for everyday use that do not get stained, that do not need to be ironed, that repel odors and that, in short, prevent them from being washed so often.. Of course, this does not cause it to be uncomfortable. Quite the opposite! These are comfortable and flexible fabrics that adapt to our movements.

They have been doing it since 2016 when Federico Sainz de Robles, CEO of Sepiia, he set to work to create more durable clothing, putting into practice all the technological advances in textile engineering that no one had implemented to date in garments that were not strictly sportswear. Thus was born this pioneering and Spanish startup that completely changes the world of fashion. He did so thinking that it is not about producing a lot, but more durable products, more adapted to our life and of better quality.

Anyone who has a Sepiia garment in their home will see how their time to dedicate to the process of taking care of their wardrobe decreases. And that is what the Spanish startup intends for this Christmas: give time. And it is that in this time where gifts and events become the protagonists, giving family and friends something like time, is essential. Sepiia makes it really easy for you and, in addition, you will contribute to caring for the environment thanks to its 100% sustainable fabrics.

Among the items you can find dress shirts, casual shirts, polo shirts or men’s pants. You can form your complete Sepiia look, the complete suit will soon be available on their website. Their garments are designed to be enjoyed 24 hours a day without worries.

In addition, it also has a technology that prevents sweat stains and which consists in the fact that each thread of the fabrics is made up of 47 continuous microfilaments that help to evacuate moisture to the outside and we have maximum perspiration. Thanks to 3D weaving, micro-air channels are generated and a more elastic fabric with greater freedom of movement is achieved.

Likewise, cuttlefish It has just released its new product, a monomaterial sweatshirt that provides a perfect balance between warmth and lightness. Thus expanding its collection of garments to provide people with maximum comfort and performance, clothes made for day to day.

Years of research have ensured that this brand, whose garments are made in Spain, has managed to increase the softness and breathability of its fabrics, made with recycled and recyclable materials. Precisely because of this 100% circular production process was named Bcorp Best for the World 2022.

It is such that, despite the fact that the fashion industry generates 92 million tons of waste per year, Sepiia garments will never be among that waste. And it is that they manufacture with monomaterials to facilitate their recycling and that allow 98% water savings and 50% less CO2 emissions than a conventional cotton garment.

Bcorp Best for the World 2022 cuttlefish is in the top 5% of B Corp® companies. According to Impact Assessment B, Sepiia obtained an overall score of 131.7. The average score for ordinary companies completing the assessment is currently 50.9.

It is an irrefutable example of the flexibility and quality of garments combined with a jacket and pants that use innovative technology and that allow the time saved in washing and ironing them, for example, to be able to dedicate it to playing your sport. Favourite.

