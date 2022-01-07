The Giants Brigades confirmed their full readiness to implement the third phase of Operation Cyclone South, without delay, to liberate Ain district, and gave the Houthi militia 6 hours to immediately withdraw from the district.

And the brigades of the giants vowed to the Houthi militia that unless it withdraws, it will start a focused air and ground campaign, in coordination with the Arab coalition, to crush it and destroy it in the Ain district and expel it by force.

On Thursday, the Southern Giants Brigades in Yemen began an integrated operation to liberate the Bayhan district in Shabwa governorate, from the Houthi militia.

The Bayhan district operation came to consolidate the progress of the Giants Brigades forces in Shabwa governorate, amid a state of collapse and confusion in the ranks of the Houthi militia..

The brigades launched an attack from 3 axes to expel the Houthis, who have occupied the Bayhan district for months, and the Giants brigades regained control of the Harib junction, which links the governorates of Shabwa and Ma’rib.

The Southern Giants Brigades advanced in the Bayhan district, west of Shabwa, from two axes, amid the intensification of battles with the Houthi militia. Then it took control of the areas of Hajar Al-Sada and Al-Ghamis, in the Baihan district, after the Houthis were expelled from it.