The world leader in distribution is becoming more and more of a leader. The American giant Walmart closed last year with a turnover of 611,289 million dollars (about 574,000 million dollars at the current exchange rate) after growing by 6.7%. In the fourth quarter, the company has accelerated and has billed 164,000 million dollars, 7.3% more. The group is attracting higher-income consumers who flock to its competitive prices in a context of high inflation.

The inventory adjustments and the increase in costs in the first quarters of the year, together with the poor results of the international division, have caused profit to fall by 14.6% in the year as a whole, to 11,680 million dollars. However, in the fourth quarter it has grown by 76%, to 6,275 million, according to figures reported by the company to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).

Walmart, however, expects growth to moderate throughout 2023. In the first quarter of the year it still expects to increase sales at a rate of 4.5%-5%, but for the year as a whole it will stand at 2.5%-3%, according to their forecasts.

Walmart’s accounts show by themselves the changes that inflation is generating in the consumption habits of Americans, harassed by price increases. While food sales soar above 15%, those in consumer discretionary categories fall around 5%. In food, the price increases and the increase in volumes add up. Walmart has been attracting customers looking to save a little on the shopping cart. But if more money goes to food, less remains for the rest. The company points out toys, electronics, home and clothing as some of the most penalized sections.

That sales shift has eroded margins in two ways. On the one hand, food products are sold with lower margins and by increasing their weight in the total, they weigh down that measure. On the other hand, the slack demand in clothing and household items has led to more aggressive sales and discounts.

The US market concentrates most of Walmart’s business. Sales have grown by 8.3% thanks to an increase in the average ticket of 6.3% and an increase of 1.8% in transactions. December 2022 has been the month with the highest sales volume in Walmart history.

“We are excited about our moment. The team has had a good quarter to end the year and, as our results for the last two quarters demonstrate, have moved quickly and aggressively to address the inventory and cost challenges we faced last year. In the third quarter we gained momentum and continue to do so. We are well positioned to start this fiscal year,” Walmart Chairman and CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement.

Home Depot grows less

For its part, Home Depot has not been able to increase its sales at a rate that approaches inflation. The home and decoration giant reached last year, closed at the end of January, a record turnover of 157,401 million dollars, 4.1% more than the previous year. However, growth in the fourth quarter slowed to just 0.3%.

The group achieved net profits of 17,105 million dollars, also 4.1% more than the previous year and again with a slowdown in the last quarter. Faced with inflation, consumers are prioritizing essential spending and furniture and decoration companies are finding it harder to grow.

In the case of Home Depot, the financial debt of more than 40,000 million dollars is becoming a heavy burden on the income statement with the rise in interest rates. Financial expenses grew 20% last year (to 1,617 million dollars) and 32% in the last quarter (to 451 million).

“Fiscal year 2022 was another record year for The Home Depot,” has pointed out in a statementor the president and CEO, Ted Decker, who stressed that the company had already come off two years of very strong growth and that it has continued to grow despite “persistent inflation, the continuous interruptions in the global supply chain and a labor market tense”.

