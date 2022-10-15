The next year 2023, India will be the most populous nation on the planet, with more than 1,400 million inhabitants, surpassing China, which currently has the same amount but with a lower population growth due to its birth controls, contrary to the case of La India, where even birth control is prohibited by some religions.

First of all, let me share with you that my concern to investigate this topic is due to the remarkable presence of people of this nationality around the world. Only in the United Arab Emirates, where 80% of the population is of foreign origin, 80% is of Indian origin, that is, more than 60% of the total population of this country has its origin in the Asian giant.

They are the number one recipient of foreign exchange worldwide, that is, it is to the country that their compatriots send the most money. Thanks largely to the export of skilled labor in information technology, especially in software development, it is no coincidence that the current global CEOs of Microsoft and Google are of Indian origin.

Let me give you some data; the potential of this country is not new, in the eighteenth century before being a British colony, they already generated a quarter of the world’s GDP. Under the occupation of the English there was a setback and they were exploited and condemned to dark times, which began to change in the second half of the 20th century after the appearance of Gandhi and his proclamation of freedom.

Only from 2000 to 2020, India quintupled its GDP (yes, I multiplied it five times) growing at an annual average of 8% (more than China) and it is estimated that by 2050 it will be the second economy in the world only below of China and surpassing the United States.

This is where a clarification should be made, we usually confuse the size of a country’s economy with its quality of life standards, that is, it is not the same that a country is rich as a country to the number of inhabitants it has (GDP per capita) in addition to their levels of inequality.

It is estimated that a third of the population does not have electricity and approximately half does not have access to drinking water, in addition to the fact that only 8% have a university degree, with more than two thirds of its people living in poverty. A lot has to do with a social caste system that although legally does not exist, in fact if you are born into the wrong caste, your development opportunities are almost nil.

It is quite a challenge to standardize conditions in a country that is more of a sub-continent than a country, with regions that have such marked cultural, social and religious differences, just to give you a piece of information, more than 20 different languages ​​are spoken (counting only the languages spoken by more than 1 million people).

With everything and these challenges to solve, they are here to stay and believe me that as time goes by, references to this country as a world power will be more and more common.