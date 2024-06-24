reportage

Bulldozers, asphalt machines, endless trails of traffic cones, roadwork signs every 500 metres. The 124 km of the A6 Turin-Savona is an open-air construction site. Warmth and sun for the San Giovanni bridge are the first taste. In between, however, there are 15 construction sites, of which 11 in the south direction, which bottle up endless lines of motorists. Impairment of at least one lane, narrowing of the road, zigzags and overtaking between drivers thus become ordinary scenes. And there is no escape from clogging.



02:16