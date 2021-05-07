Hassouneh Al Tayeb (Abu Dhabi)

When ExxonMobil concluded the largest deal in a wave of large merger deals of giant oil companies, which amounted to 300 billion dollars during the collapse of oil prices in the 1990s, sector experts warned that the world is coming to a state of change and the end of the era of ease, in extracting Oil, Cost Reduction and Savings.

And now, with the scattered money these companies made from these deals, as well as the clean energy boom and the uncertainty hanging over long-term demand, the specter of large mergers and acquisitions has begun to loom on the sector’s horizon again.

“We’ve seen two price crashes over the past 5 years and huge money leaving the sector,” said Greg Atkin, head of mergers and acquisitions at Wood Mackenzie Consulting and Research. There were also many concerns about the energy transition and the collapse of prices, and the possibility of this happening quickly.

Pandemic toll

Exxon Mobil, Chevron and BP suffered losses estimated at about $ 50 billion between them in the past year, at a time when the Corona pandemic affected oil demand and forced these companies to reduce their spending plans, according to the Financial Times.

Recent reports indicate of consultations between Chevron and Exxon about the largest merger deal in history, while the depth of the market crash in the past year indicates the panic that gripped the oil sector in general. Investors confirm that the big deals will contribute to restoring market value to pre-pandemic levels, at a time when new investments are heading towards clean energy.

And Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobil, points out that his company is seeking to conclude new deals, especially with institutions able to drive their growth and diversify their portfolio, in a sign analysts see that what is meant by Chevron.

Oil portfolio

Some industry experts believe that the merger between US companies will enable it to create an oil portfolio capable of achieving more profits and competing with other companies.

It also facilitates the injection of money to be spent on technologies that have low carbon emissions, which is required by investors at the present time.

Size is especially important for companies that want to continue and achieve success, even if demand falls over the next few decades.

For example, the merger between Exxon and Chevron will produce about 6 million barrels per day, which exceeds the production of any OPEC member except for Saudi Arabia.

Big deals can enable companies to avoid falling into the cycle of climate change sanctions, as integrating their activities with each other plays an important role in the energy transition.

Regardless of the heavy losses suffered by companies in the past year, short-term pressures on operators have diminished as a result of the recovery of oil prices to about $ 60 a barrel at the present time.

Plans and Solutions

Sam Marjolin, managing director of the Wolf Research Company, believes that Chevron and Exxon will surpass the need to merge, given the current stability of each and owning a transparent plan until 2025, but some believe that concerns still hang over the sector, which means the necessity of the situation Consider looking for drastic solutions.

At a time when the share prices of oil companies declined in the past year, with BP’s market value shrinking by more than half to about $ 50 billion, bankers and energy analysts speculate that the company could target its acquisition, along with expectations of large mergers in the sector in Europe.

However, it appears that the road to another wave of large-scale mergers faces some obstacles, not the least of which is government scrutiny of such deals.

Selling oil assets to raise money is also not without risk when potential buyers do not have a strong desire to invest in fossil fuels.

Expected deals

Among the sectors that are expected to witness greater activity in mergers and acquisitions, the US shale oil sector, where more than $ 50 billion in deals were concluded during the second half of 2020.

Behind the mergers is the need for operators to mobilize volume, reduce drilling costs, and eliminate some sectors that have exacerbated general and administrative costs. More deals are likely to happen, especially in shale oil fields, which are characterized by abundant production in Texas and New Mexico, after President Joe Biden’s executive orders to tighten the screws on drilling in federal lands.

Chevron has already bought Noble Energy, the company that has assets in the shale oil and global business in gas. The big oil companies are still hovering around the shale sector, seeking deals.