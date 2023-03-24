After his division with Diego Simeone, João Felix requested his departure from the Atlético de Madrid team this winter market. The player was not satisfied with his role within the club, nor with the style of play that he played on the field. In the end, Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese striker’s agent, got him a place at Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season and the former Benfica player is very satisfied with what he is experiencing in London.
Within Chelsea they are also satisfied with what the Portuguese footballer has shown, since the striker has fulfilled his role on the pitch in a good way. That is why those in London are evaluating the purchase of the player. However, this will not be easy to sign, since Atlético de Madrid expects an investment of at least 100 million euros for his transfer and the club comes from a huge investment this season.
What is a fact is that Felix does not want to return to the capital of Spain for any reason and military again under the orders of ‘Cholo’. For his good fortune, he could still find refuge in the Premier League, since Manchester United, a club that unsuccessfully sought his loan in winter, continues to see him as a very interesting signing. The striker is to the taste of Erik Ten Hag and although there are several more options on the club’s table, the Portuguese is as affordable as the rest.
