One of the large companies in the Valencian metal sector and The best -known Spanish brand of ‘Paso keys’ for water and gas, arc valveshas certified the generational relief in the company with the appointment of María Ferrerdaughter of the founder of the José María Ferrer business group, as new general director.

The new first executive of the valve manufacturer, was until now marketing director and has a long experience in the family business, since He has worked on her for more than 30 years. According to the company itself, the appointment returns the executive direction to the founding family and reinforces the commitment to close, efficient and innovation oriented management.

María Ferrer Ferrer has led during these years key areas of the firm such as international expansion, corporate strategy and marketing. His experience and knowledge according to the firm, guarantees “a transition based on continuity and development.” It was also part of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ferrer takes the reins of the company founded by his father, who no longer managed the day to day and had opted for the professionalization of the management. José María Ferrer was the inventor of many of its products such as the “quarterfinal” key, which allowed the company to revolutionize the Spanish market and become its great dominator.

Goals

His daughter now marks the objectives of consolidating their growth, reinforcing their leadership in the sector and continuing to innovate to improve the life of the installers. “My commitment is to maintain the values ​​that have brought us here: quality, functional innovation and a team of professionals that make a difference. We will continue to bet on digitalization, sustainability and closeness with our clients,” says Ferrer.

Arch valves today Use more than 400 people and is present in more than 90 countries. In Its productive facilities in Fouios (Valencia) and Tunisiafactory 34 million valves per year and has more than 1,000 million valves installed worldwide.

The company invests around half a million euros every year in R&D, having developed more than 40 patents and 50 utility models that are part of its more than 3,000 product references.