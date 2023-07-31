Tomorrow, Tuesday, residents of the Emirates and the world will witness the phenomenon of the giant moon, as it will be at the closest point to the planet, and it is also known as the full moon, as well as “sturgeon” because its appearance coincides with the season of fishing for this type of fish in American lakes.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, told Emirates Today that the Earth will witness the next giant full moon on August 1, 2023 at 18:31 UTC, followed by the blue giant moon on August 31. Al-Jarwan stressed that the phenomenon of the giant moon does not have climatic effects or the occurrence of phenomena on the ground, and the effect of a high sea tide may be greater than usual, but not much. Al-Jarwan explained that the giant moon is not an official astronomical term, but it was circulated by interested and observers starting in 1979, indicating that it was defined as a “full moon”, and it occurs when the moon is at or near “90% limits” from the perihelion position, which is the location Closest to Earth in its orbit, the point on the Moon’s orbit closest to Earth is called the perigee point, and the farthest point is the aphelion point.

He stated that when the moon is close to the Earth by 216,500 miles (surface to surface), it is called the perigee position, and at its farthest position it reaches 247,700 miles, the apogee position, and on average the distance is about 382,900 kilometers (238,000 miles).

The giant moon is also known as the full moon that occurs when the center of the moon is less than 360,000 km (about 223,694 miles) from the center of the Earth.

Al-Jarwan indicated that with this definition, the earth may witness what is known as the “giant moon” several times during the year, and the earth witnesses this phenomenon during the current year three times, the first was on the third of July, then the first of August, and the 31st of August, which is the closest to the perihelion site During 2023, by 97%, as its distance from Earth reaches 341.257 thousand km, and finally on the 29th of September. He showed that the angular size of the supermoon is 12.5% ​​- 14.1% larger than the small full moon, and 5.9% -6.9% larger than the average full moon.