A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, said that the sky of the Emirates will witness the phenomenon of the giant moon or the full moon on the evening of next Tuesday, when the full moon for Ramadan will be completed at 07:32 a.m. UAE time, coinciding with the moon reaching the perigee position, which is the closest location to The Earth during its rotation, and it will be 357,378 km from the Earth at 19:30 UAE time, and the moon will be the largest and brightest this year, as the difference between the full moon and the site of perigee is less than 12 hours.

He added that the moon’s disk will be at its perihelion position (closest) in relation to being at the apogee (farthest) outwardly, 15% larger than usual and its brightness is about 27% higher with the phenomenon of the giant moon.

He pointed out that there is a special lunar name for each of the full moon or full moon in the year, and these names go back to the Native American population of what is now known in the northern and eastern United States, and these tribes a few hundred years ago followed the seasons by giving distinct names to each recurring moon.

He explained that the full moon is known in April as the “pink” moon, as it represented the season of pink flowers, the flower of the pink grass – or the flower of the wild phlox – which is one of the oldest flowers spread in spring in North America, pointing out that it certainly will not appear in pink in Reality .





