With Trae Young once again as New York’s executioner, the Atlanta Hawks, experts this season in making a splash, They eliminated the Knicks this Wednesday in the NBA Cup quarterfinals by 100-108 and they will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals in Las Vegas.

After winning this season in Cleveland against the Cavaliers and in Boston against the Celtics, these amazing and giant-killing Hawks (14-12) did the same in the Big Apple, leaving the Knicks who had won six of their last games out of the cup. eight games (15-10).

But the Hawks, one of the most pleasant surprises so far this year, They chained their seventh victory in the last eight games and they got their ticket to the city of the game, where they will challenge the Bucks (13-11) of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Since the Hawks defeated the Knicks in the 2021 playoff, Young is ‘persona non grata’ at Madison Square Garden and tonight he once again destroyed the hopes of New Yorkers.

The point guard led Atlanta with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists but what was significant about his performance was how productive his second half was with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists.

Young celebrated the victory in the final seconds, in a nod to Las Vegas, simulating that he was rolling some dice on the central logo of the Knicks court.

46-61 in the second halfincluding a huge 18-34 in the third quarter, was essential for the Hawks to take the victory with a great reaction after the intermission.

Jalen Johnson (21 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists) and De’Andre Hunter (24 points off the bench) also stood out for the Hawks with a sharp defense led by Dyson Daniels.

In the Knicks, who led by 12 points in the first quarter, Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns was the best with 19 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks before being fouled out.

Josh Hart (21 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists) also did his part for the Knicks with their entire starting quintet in double figures in scoring but with Jalen Brunson with only 14 points and 8 assists.

Neither team exceeded 43% in field goals or 29% in three-pointers.