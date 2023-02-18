Neither Barça nor Real Madrid. The Copa del Rey in Badalona is different and Unicaja is to blame for this, a true giant killer who is the miracle of an unpredictable and magical tournament. The history of this Ibon Navarro team will be long remembered, the men in green have earned it hard, although the trophy is still not in the Malaga showcases. Nobody had eliminated the two transatlantic Spanish basketball players in a Cup throughout the ACB stage. The feat says it all.

The curious thing is that while against the Catalans in the quarterfinals the outsiders shone, with Kendrick Perry and Dario Brizuela as stilettos, against the whites the singing voice was led by two great players, the Americans David Kravish and Dylan Osetkowski. Between them they killed any forecast, which dictated a theoretical Madrid superiority in painting. Madrid, in which only Tavares and Deck were saved, succumbed absolutely denied in the triple (3/21 for a disastrous 14.2%), but what is worse, also surpassed in the rebound (25 targets for 34 greens) .

The staging of Unicaja was magnificent, with Perry and Kravish, two of Barça’s executors, quickly tuning up from a distance. Madrid, as in all their quarterfinal duel against Valencia, began fighting with the shot from three and no longer raised their heads in this aspect of the game. Given their problems with the long shot, the solution for the white team was to impose their internal arsenal, but plan B was also going to fail on a white afternoon to be forgotten.

Real Madrid Williams-Goss (9), Musa (10), Hezonja (2), Yabusele (6) and Tavares (19) -starting five-, Sergio Rodríguez (5), Causeur (8), Hanga (3), Rudy Fernández, Deck (15), Cornelie and Poirier (5).

Unicaja Perry (10), Carter (12), Djedovic (5), Ejim (7) and Kravish (22) -starting five- Alberto Díaz, Saint-Supery, Brizuela (1), Barreiro (3), Kalinoski (11), Will Thomas (8) and Osetkowski (14).

First semifinal of the Copa del Rey 2023 played at the Palau Olímpic in Badalona.

Through points from Dzanan Musa, more of a protagonist than in the quarterfinals, and a choral contribution, Madrid undermined its rival like a Malaysian drop, to leave two up at the end of the first quarter. He had not needed a percentage that was not even acceptable in the shot from three (1/7), although the hole in that facet of the Madrid game began to be alarming.

Nor was the rebound accompanying him, a traditional ally, Chus Mateo’s team, who despite everything held the pulse of Unicaja, then without the shine of victory against Barça. It was a duel of those to crush stone, from power to power. Perry’s combustion entry returned command to the Andalusian team, convinced of their chances of returning to a final three years after the one he lost precisely against Madrid in his fiefdom at Martín Carpena.

Between Musa and his impossible penetrations and Deck and his idyll with the reverse and the bottom line, Madrid was pulling without any news of the launch. On the green side, another great match by Kravish, very important in the Malaga area after the injuries to Augusto César Lima and Yankuba Sima.

Will Thomas and especially Osetkowski gave him a hand after the break to put the green +6 (43-49). Williams-Goss and Deck responded, the one who lately has always been in Madrid, but little more than the whites. The challenge of the greens continued to win integers. Up to nine points (57-66) Ibon Navarro’s team raised its maximum income. And that the unpredictable Brizuela did not get to score a basket in play throughout the game.

Tavares, alone and wounded



The third quarter was coming to a close when Chacho Rodríguez signed Madrid’s second triple. Significant. The white team began the decisive set seven down, which was getting desperate as the clock ticked down, inexorable at the disadvantage. A basket from three by Kalinoski put Madrid on the brink of the abyss, with Unicaja up eleven with 7:25 remaining. Chus Mateo brought his team together in search of solutions that could not be guessed, but the bad news was piling up for the white coach after another three-pointer from Carter and Musa’s injury.

As if that were not enough, a clash of giants between Tavares and Kravish left the Cape Verdean touched, with a cut on his face and bloody. Madrid was half buried with 66-80 five minutes from time. The wounded Tavares threw arrests at the matter to dignify the proverbial faith of his team in victory, but it was not enough. In Badalona the legend of the giant killer is written. Unicaja is in the final and also through the most difficult circus leitmotiv yet.