This Villarreal is another. He is not the one who hesitated in Cádiz in the first round (0-0) or the one who began to shake just a few weeks ago with a disastrous streak in tow. Gerard has been commissioned to revitalize to a team that keeps the goal of entering European positions and, above all, to play the first final in its history in the Europa League. Thursday’s victories against him Dynamo, the triumph in Eibar and the recent UEFA draw (Dinamo Zagreb in the quarterfinals; Ajax or Roma in the semifinals) keep their spirits through the roof at La Cerámica. The problem is that it pays visits a technician on the rise, Álvaro Cervera, with more points away than at home and able to win in Valdebebas and San Mamés and to add four points out of six before the Barça (follow the game live on AS.com).

Emery wants to give continuity to the team that has achieved the resurrection. If he does not repeat eleven in full, it is because Capoue, lighthouse in the absence of Iborra, is sanctioned. Your loss can be supplemented with Foyth (and Mario from the side) or dare for a More attractive option with Trigueros, Parejo and Moi in the middle of the field. The objective, whoever it is with, is to end the two-month streak without winning at La Cerámica in the League (draws against Athletic and Granada and defeats with Atlético and Betis).

Cádiz comes from beating Eibar and drawing in Vitoria. He does not have plenty of football or arrival in the area, but he is overflowing with illusion to certify as soon as possible the permanence. Negredo, the yellow top scorer with seven goals, is his nail burning with the stellar appearances of Álex Fernández. The Vallecano could face another international like him, whom Luis Enrique has forgotten: Alcácer. If so, this afternoon the final sprint of the ram would begin to go back to being the one it was, to get on the positive wave of the Submarine in search of glory and, above all, to raise his hand in case the National Team needs to be beaten in the Eurocup . But let’s not forget Bacca, your competition for the position.. The Colombian has reappeared on the scene and would be delighted to be able to examine himself again. It is Emery’s doubt. Blessed uncertainty having to choose between two hungry predators with blood in their eyes.