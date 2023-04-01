The giant hunter: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Saturday 1 April 2023, The Giant Hunter will be aired in prime time on Italia 1, a 2013 film directed by Bryan Singer and starring Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson, Ewan McGregor, Bill Nighy, Ian McShane and Stanley Tucci. But let’s see all the details on the film: the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to see it on TV and streaming.

The bounty hunter movie: plot

An ancient war resumes when one fine day a young farmer living in the kingdom of Cloister, ruled by the good king Brahmwell, inadvertently opens a door between our world and that of a fearsome race of giants. Free to roam the Earth for the first time in hundreds of years, they reclaim the once lost territories, forcing young Jack to take part in the battle of his life to stop them. Fighting for a kingdom, its people and the love of a brave princess, Jack will come face to face with these unstoppable warriors he believed existed only in legends, seizing the opportunity to become a legend himself.

The bounty hunter movie: cast

Below is the cast of the film, with the actors and their respective characters interpreted:

Nicholas Hoult – Jack

– Jack Eleanor Tomlinson – Princess Isabelle

– Princess Isabelle Ewan McGregor Elmont

Elmont Stanley Tucci —Lord Roderick

—Lord Roderick Ian McShane – King Brahmwell

– King Brahmwell Bill Nighy – General Fallon

– General Fallon John Kassir – General Fallon small head

– General Fallon small head Eddie Marsan Crawe

Crawe Ewen Bremner – Wicke

– Wicke Warwick Davis – old Hamm

– old Hamm Simon Lowe – brother Abel

The bounty hunter movie: trailer

Here is the trailer of the film:

The giant slayer movie: live tv and streaming

How to see The giant hunter on TV? Very simple: as already anticipated, the film is broadcast tonight – Saturday 1 April 2023 – starting at 21.20 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at button 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder.

If you are not at home, you can watch the film for free on the platform Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow the film in streaming on your PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.

Where to see Italia 1 in streaming