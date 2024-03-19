Evergrande building in Hong Kong Tyrone Siu (REUTERS)

The collapse of the real estate giant Evergrande continues to break records due to its proportions. After the declaration of insolvency, the arrest of the top management and the order to liquidate the company by the Hong Kong justice system, there comes a new blow against the former one of the largest Chinese real estate companies, Today it has become the most indebted in the world. The Asian giant's Securities Market Regulatory Commission has accused the company of inflating its income by 78 billion dollars (72 billion euros) in the 2019 and 2020 annual reports and has imposed harsh sanctions against the company, its founder and five other management positions, whom he accuses of serious fraudulent activities and accounting irregularities.

The Evergrande accounting hole far exceeds that of the energy company Enron, from 2001, of a magnitude unknown until then. It also leaves far behind the financial manipulation of Worldcom (2002) or that of Luckin Coffee, the Chinese Starbucks which went bankrupt after listing on the Nasdaq (2020).

The blow from the local securities commission places the accusatory finger on Evergrande in the 2019 and 2020 annual reports, considering that Hengda Real Estate Group, one of the units of the Chinese construction giant, inflated income by 27.3 billion euros in 2019 and another 44.7 billion in 2020 when including advance sales. The inflated figures represented half of Hengda's total revenue in 2019, and 79% in 2020. The supervisor believes that the group's management “instructed” its employees to inflate the data. The possible manipulation also places the former auditor of the construction company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, in a delicate role, which resigned from continuing to sign the group's accounts in 2023.

The regulator has imposed a fine of 4.18 billion yuan ($533 million at current exchange rates) on the company for financial falsification. Added to this is the complaint of an alleged fraudulent public issuance of corporate bonds, since it was based on false records, and the accusation of not having disclosed, in a timely manner and as required, relevant information about its economic and judicial situation, as reported by the media Daily Economic Newss. The company has responded that it will continue to pay attention to the evolution of matters, and that it waives the right of declaration, defense and hearing on this package of sanctions; It also asks investors to pay attention “to the risks,” according to the aforementioned media.

The firing of the regulatory authorities comes at a time when Beijing wants to show an exemplary attitude in the face of a real estate market in more than low hours. The evergrande ruin It is the tragic reflection of a crisis of enormous proportions that has become the Achilles heel of the Chinese economy. The group was born in 1996 and rode the developmental wave of the 1990s and early 2000s, but began to present financial problems in 2021—the Fitch rating agency declared it insolvent that year, after officially failing to comply with the repayment agreed upon with its lenders in dollars—and has not managed to take off since then.

The agency has also punished the founder, Hui Ka Yan, also known as Xu Jiayin – under house arrest since September – with a lifetime ban from accessing the stock market, in addition to a fine of 47 million yuan (about 6 millions of euros). Already suffocated by a debt of 328,000 million dollars (about 302,000 million euros), the group will also have to face an economic penalty of 4,175 million yuan (about 535 million euros), as reported by Evergrande on Monday night ( local time), and have been picked up by numerous Chinese media.

The size of the Evergrande fraud has been reminiscent of the 2001 collapse of the American Enron, one of the biggest financial scandals in history. What was once considered the seventh largest company in the United States, with a turnover of 100,000 million dollars, declared bankruptcy at the end of 2001 with a debt of more than 30,000 million, leaving thousands of shareholders and savers in ruin and the dismissal of 20,000 workers. A year later, a new shock shook the US market with the Worldcom fraud. The telco, then considered one of the largest telcos in the country, admitted in 2002 that it had inflated its income by 11 billion dollars.

Evergrande announced last August losses of 33.012 million yuan (4,198 million euros) in the first half of 2023. Only a week before it had announced that it was benefiting from bankruptcy law in the United States. At the beginning of September, its main subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate, reported that it was facing at least 1,931 disputes for an amount of 437,743 million yuan (56,430 million euros). Shortly after, Chinese police arrested, for the first time, several employees of Evergrande Financial Wealth, the financial arm of the promoter, and requested the collaboration of the “investors” to file their “complaints.” At the end of September, it emerged that the company's founder, a self-made man, now a lover of yachts, but born in 1958 in a rural village plagued by hunger during the tragic era of the Great Leap Forward, was under police surveillance. In January, the Hong Kong justice system ordered the liquidation of the company, as demanded by its creditors, after more than a year and a half of unsuccessful attempts to restructure its offshore debt.

The company has 1,241 real estate projects for sale in different stages of development, according to the 2022 report, published last summer. But it faces a frozen market in which property sales have once again fallen by 20.5% year-on-year in the first two months of this year, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Office.

