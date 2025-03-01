The expected event for surfers, the ‘giant cow’ He has returned this February 22 to the coast of Santander (Cantabria). However, the sudden change of weather conditions They left the 2025 edition without winner.

In the images that we leave on these lines you can see the Awesome waves that all the surfers who came to the competition hadin addition to the thousands of fans.

The waves, in fact, They exceeded 9 meters high. The giant cow is the Surf test of most prestigious large waves in Spain.