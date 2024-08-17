Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, stated that the giant blue moon will be seen across the Earth next Monday.

Al Jarwan told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the “giant moon” or “perigee moon” is called a full moon if the full moon coincides with the moon being at its closest point to the Earth (perigee) or closer to it by about 90% of the distance, or at a distance of less than 360,000 km from the Earth.

At the perigee position, its apparent size increases by about 15%, and its illumination by about 28% compared to when it is at the apogee position, and it has the effect of the normal full moon, such as high tide and low tide, to a slightly greater extent.

Al Jarwan added that the giant moon on Monday, August 19, will be the first of four of them this year 2024, as it will also occur on September 17, October 17, and November 15. The closest giant moon will be the Hunter’s Moon in October.

He explained that the lunar perigee occurs when the moon’s distance is less than 360,000 km, the average is 380,000 km, and the lunar apogee occurs when the moon’s distance is greater than 404,000 km.

He pointed out that there is something known as the blue moon, which is not blue in color of course, but rather the blue moon simply refers to the second full moon in one calendar month, or the third full moon out of 4 full moons in a season as is the case in the current summer season where the full moon is on June 21, July 21, August 19, and September 17.