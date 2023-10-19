Genoa – It will be held on Sunday in Genoa, at the Pala Maragliano, the third edition of the Gian Luigi Corti Trophyyouth volleyball tournament dedicated to the memory of the historic journalist and sports manager, national vice-president of Federvolley (1980-1988) and head of delegation of the men’s national team that won the first historic bronze medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

Promoted by the Central Liguria Territorial Committee of the Italian Volleyball Federation and by Stars in Sport, it is the kick-off party of the sports season dedicated to the little ones. “After the success of the first editions, which increased the participation of teams and children year after year – underlines Paolo Bassi, president of the Central Liguria Committee – the Gian Luigi Corti Trophy wants to grow and increasingly become an event for the whole of Liguria of volleyball and in this sense we have extended the possibility of participating to the companies of the Levante and Ponente Committees and also of Lower Piedmont”.

The Tournament, in the 4×4 format for the Under 12 category, it will be played next Sunday, October 22nd, at the “Pala Maragliano”, in Genoa. In the gym in Piazza Suppini 1, the competitions on the six pitches will begin at 10am with closing and award ceremonies around 4pm. After the first edition at the PalaDiamante and the second at the PalaFigoi, the event continues on the tour of the main Genoese volleyball venues and arrives in Valbisagno. This event, like the entire Stars in Sport journey, is also dedicated to raising funds in support of the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation.

“Volleyball was my father’s great passion – recalls Michele Corti – and I am really happy to be able to remember him by giving young people, the future of this discipline, a great party. It is an event that fits perfectly into the mission of Stelle Nello Sport which is preparing to celebrate a special birthday and continues to support the Ligurian sports movement in its growth path, without ever forgetting the daily commitment in supporting Gigi Ghirotti. Thanks to the Central Liguria Committee of Fipav for believing in this project which we will make grow more and more. And thanks to Normac Alta Valbisagno who hosts us this year in his beautiful house named after Lino Maragliano, another great volleyball man”.

There are 36 teams that will take to the field for a total of over 220 young volleyball players. Registrations were free. The matches will be directed by the referees of the Italian Volleyball Federation. Special godmother of this third edition is Ornella Marchese, historic Genoese volleyball player who wore the shirt of the Italian national team for nine years with a total of 148 appearances in blue. Her path began in Genoa right alongside Gian Luigi Corti in whose club she played before taking off towards Bergamo in the top national category.

Record participation and registrations that were closed early due to the limit reached. The young people of the following clubs will be protagonists on the pitch: San Marziano, SDP Spezia, Cogovalle, Assarotti, Sport & Play, Pro Recco, Audax Quinto, Albaro Volley, S. Sabina, Normac AVB, Normac VGP, Serteco, Nuova Oregina, Torriglia Sport , Volare Volley, La Salle, Alessandria Volleyball, S. Antonio, Sabazia, Carcare, CUS Genova and Colombo Volleyball.

The official draw for the Gian Luigi Corti Trophy also took place at Palazzo Tursi, sponsored by the Liguria Region, the Municipality of Genoa, Coni and Ussi Liguria. Alongside the sports councilor Alessandra Bianchi (Municipality of Genoa) and Simona Ferro (Liguria Region), Antonio Micillo, President of Coni Liguria, Paolo Bassi, number one of the Liguria Centro Committee of Federvolley and Michele Corti, president of Stelle dello Sport and son of the historic sports journalist and Italian manager.

“Gian Luigi Corti, as well as a journalist of national caliber, was a point of reference for the world of Volleyball and for Genoese sport for many years – states the municipal councilor for Sport Alessandra Bianchi – and the tournament dedicated to him, which sees the involvement of the youth teams of our territory, is the best way to remember him. Thanks to FIPAV Liguria Centro and Stelle Nello Sport for their growing commitment to organizing this event, which has now reached its third edition and which records a very significant number of attendees every year”.

“This event is only three years old, but it is already a traditional event at the beginning of the youth volleyball season – these are the words of the regional sports councilor Simona Ferro – I like that it is combined with the Volley S3 project of the Federation which puts fun as a generator of enthusiasm at the center of attention. It is nice to remember Gian Luigi Corti in this way, a manager who gave so much to volleyball and sport in general. It’s nice to remember him today too, and it’s also nice that his son Michele is promoting his memory, having inherited his passion for sport and for young people.”

The winning company will be awarded the Gian Luigi Corti Trophy, but all participants will be rewarded with the event medal and, thanks to the collaboration of Panarello and Latte Tigullio, a snack will be offered to athletes and technicians. Photos and videos of the party will be published on the website www.stellenellosport.com and on the project’s social channels.