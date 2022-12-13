The space entirely dedicated to orientation and training inaugurated on 3 December by Gi Group Holding in Milan. Over the months, the project has also evolved from a digital point of view and has contributed to thetraining offer of the Group which involved over sixty thousand candidates throughout the country. Milan, 12 December 2022 The Gi Group Training Hub, the Gi Group Holding space entirely dedicated to training and guidance opened on 3 December in Milan, is celebrating its first anniversary.

The hub is a meeting point for all those who see guidance and training as the most appropriate response to skills needs of companies and people: 35 training projects launched in the Milanese spaces and over a thousand candidates involved in current or upcoming courses and training projects.

During this year, the orientation and training potential of the Training Hub and the commitment of all those who believed in the project have increased its dimension from a single physical place to a plurality of places, including digital ones. In fact, even one has been developed Comprehensive digital training and guidance platform to intercept students and candidates throughout the national territory.

During these first twelve months, overall between face-to-face and digital activities throughout Italy, they are:

• approximately 62,000 candidates and candidates involved in training courses

• beyond 8,000 projects started

The Gi Group Training Hub in Milan has also become a recognizable place, a free and open space for discussion and sharing for all stakeholders involved in guidance and training issues. Among the projects launched, the first ITS wanted by Zucchetti, which has been joined by shorter courses, in particular IFTS, for professions related to the world of personnel management; the FoodAcademy, a project born thanks to the involvement of UnionFood and Tack TMI, the Italian branch of Gi Group Holding which deals with Learning & Development; the course to train future Autogrill restaurant managers, led by the ITS National Association with the collaboration of the Elis Consortium and the Innovaprofessioni Foundation.

What are the initiatives and prospects for next year?

On the one hand, there is the desire to open up schools and technical institutes for orientation, PCTO, school-work alternation activities, thus strengthening the role of bridge between education and business that the multinational company plays.

On the other, a partnership with the MADE Competence Center I4.0, the structure set up by the Milan Polytechnic, of which Gi Group is a founding member, for the development of the skills necessary for companies that are facing a profound transformation of production processes.

Even the spaces of the Milanese hub have changed in recent months and today they also boast training and meeting rooms, networking and coworking spaces, phonebooths and offices as well as computer rooms, augmented reality, simulators; a mechatronics, mechanics, electronics laboratory; laser and mechanical cutting machinery; prototyping; leather products production; kitchens and refrigeration systems; warehouses, storage and end of line; external area for licenses and qualifications; an auditorium, a gym and an internal restaurant;

«Orientation and training must be at the center of the debate on work in Italy because these remain the best way to intervene substantially on people’s employability and on phenomena such as skill mismatch and skill shortage which affect the sustainability of the labor market. And we expect that they will be even more crucial in the coming months given the scenario in which we are moving. It is precisely the value we attribute to training and orientation that led us to create the Gi Group Training Hub and which will also be the driver of future projects. Finally, thanks to the partners who have given their contribution by sharing the mission of the Gi Group Training Hub and Sustainable Work», comments Francesco Baroni, Country Manager Italy of Gi Group Holding.