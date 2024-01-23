The guys from Bad Dog, a Washington folk duo, didn't expect to get rich off the album they recorded last summer. David Post and Craig Blackwell wanted a CD to give away.

But not long after “The Jukebox of Regret” was finished in July and uploaded to SoundCloud, nearly every song appeared in some form on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

When the album producer uploaded the song “Preston” by Bad Dog to his studio’s Instagram account, Instagram automatically tagged it as “Drunk the Wine” by Vinay Jonge — a “musician” with no previous songs. It didn't seem to exist. “Pop Song” had become Kyro Schellen’s “With Me Tonight.” “The Misfit” had become Arend Grootveld’s “Outlier.” Etc. Same music, new track names credited to different artists, none with other songs.

As part of its routine, Disc Makers, the CD production company hired by Bad Dog, ran the songs' metadata—essentially, their fingerprints—through a program designed to determine whether they were originals. They weren't, the program said. In essence, Bad Dog's music now belonged to someone else.

“I felt like someone had broken into my house and stolen my most precious belongings,” Blackwell, 58, said.

He is a practicing attorney who focuses on intellectual property rights. Post, 72, is a retired law professor specializing in Internet copyright. Still, both were handicapped by the vast world of music streaming fraud, where pirates constantly devise ways to steal $17 billion a year in royalty money.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, millions of fans downloaded songs from online peer-to-peer file services without paying, costing the industry a fortune. When subscription services emerged, musicians and labels finally had a lucrative way to take advantage of the convenience of online music.

But detractors say the ecosystem is easy to game. For $20, artists can buy an annual subscription to a music distributor, a company that can instantly upload songs to dozens of streaming platforms. Unfortunately, bad actors have the same opportunity.

Bad Dog sent out what are called takedown notices, or formal requests to remove pirated music. Amazon Music removed the songs within about a week. YouTube soon followed suit. Apple Music sent a macho letter, but it included the name of the company that had uploaded the songs: Warner Music, one of the big three labels.

When notified of the problem in December, a Warner spokeswoman said the songs had been uploaded through a subsidiary called Level, a distributor that only asks customers to agree to its terms of service, which include a promise not to upload no audio owned or created by anyone else. Warner quickly removed the pirated songs from all sites.

By then, the songs had been collectively streamed more than 60,000 times on Spotify. The number suggests that the scammer found a way to generate streams for the song, but not in quantities that would raise suspicion. With Spotify rates, all those listens would translate to just over $250.

By: DAVID SEGAL