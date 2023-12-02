Margaret Thatcher had made a veiled threat at least since 1988 to remove the United Kingdom from the European Union. In the end it happened, even if it was years later, on January 31, 2020, when Brexit was formalized. Vladimir Putin had been announcing for years his intention to return Russia to the glorious times of the Empire, of course an intention that also included the former territories. The invasion of Ukraine has confirmed that it was not a bluff. Historian and journalist Timothy Garton Ash uses these two examples in his brilliant new essay, titled Europe. A personal story, to remind all Europeans that the past should not be considered abolished when it is not yet abolished. Memory is fragile, and the European identity has been forged, precisely, it goes to say, in the memory of the pure horror of the massacres, the massive and criminal rapes, of the unbearable hegemony of the industry of death that was suffered during the World War II and many years after. But Ash regrets that the new generations are no longer fed by the “engine of memory”, and advises us that only “constructive pessimism” can continue to make Europe a much better place.

Among the books reviewed in Babelia this week, other essays such as George Steiner, the uncomfortable guest. Posthumous interview and other conversations, in which Nuccio Ordine makes a surrogate self-portrait of the French critic and writer, which highlights his profound Europeanism and his rejection of Zionism; The inheritance of the Enlightenment. Ambivalences of modernity, in which Antoine Lilti analyzes the legacy of modernity, a movement from which, with its virtues and its defects, it is difficult to escape; and Koresh. The true story of David Koresh and the Waco tragedy, by Stephan Talty, which analyzes the life of David Koresh, the leader of the Davidian sect of Waco (Texas), who became strong against the authorities in 1993 and whose resistance left 76 victims, of which 28 were children .

Furthermore, in the field of narrative, critics have also analyzed the titles Nothing is true, in which Veronica Raimo mercilessly and with cold humor narrates her life and that of her family in a book that highlights the anomalous and the absurd, the unusual and the brilliant; A wild trail, by Kathryn Schulz, in which she compiles sensations about grief, love and search; and Miss Mole, an impeccably written novel by EH Young.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.