As guided by a Machiavellian plan, AMLO run movements whose bottom line is to continue in the presidency as savior of the homeland. It’s a bumpy and scandalous schedule. That is where the escalation against Xochitl Galvez.

Due to the civilism imposed on Mexico from Miguel Germanthe seizure of power can no longer occur by military means, not even the cornstarch leadership of the army would dare to do it. That’s why AMLO undermines institutions. His obsession with the goal has him deranged.

Your media campaigns as the consultation to judge former presidents and the ratification of mandate failed to position him as a politician capable of ensuring his re-election. Then search dismantle the counterweight systemcolonizing the autonomous organisms that have allowed it as the National Commission for Human Rightsthe Energy regulatory commission and partially to INE. But they have been pyrrhic victories. divided the country cruellyand.

The electoral reform was annulled in the Courtthe militarization of the National Guard is stuckhis attempts to having the presidency of the Court fell aparthis attack on the Ministers reaches the unthinkable, he has disabled the INAIto the TRIFE besieged and may fall into their hands. His war against all non-aligned media is merciless.

As the shot backfired after the 2021 midterm electionsanticipated presidential candidacies, not to take over from his own party, but as the second chapter of his re-election attemptundermining the strength of the aspirants of Brunetteletting them confront each other, display themselves as people without character, controllable, without speech, violating all kinds of rules, abusive use of public resources, in such a way that they could be disqualified from participating in the constitutional election. That was what the corcholatization of pre-candidates of Brunette.

The sinister re-election game of López Obrador suddenly it gets complicated with the emergency of Xochitl Galvez as an opposition candidate, who shows possibilities of building a majority that defeats Brunette in the presidential

Like Shakespeare’s Macbeth, who wanted to enthrone himself as king with violent methods, from his palace he looks around uneasily, fearing the arrival of someone who will expel him from power. To Macbeth, the evil sisters predicted that no man born of a woman could defeat him, and that if he did, the forest would walk towards the walls of his fortress. He thought he was invincible, but the one who overthrew him was born by caesarean section and his army camouflaged itself with tree branches to surround him. In his finale, he recognized that the devil deceives with truths. He was beheaded.

the tabasqueño he thought that only one of his own could overthrow him, and he nullified them. His little devils had also convinced him that there was no opposition politician who could beat Brunette. But suddenly, a woman from the intermediate leagues of national politics, symbolically arrived at the gates of her palace. She then realized that she already has someone who can overthrow him.

Arendt said that mockery and laughter are more lethal against powerthat they are natural to Gálvez (“Mrs. X”), who uses them very effectively against AMLOwhose weapons of self-victimization and acting as a redeemer of the people, wear out.

Will she be able to opposition to take advantage of this circumstance?

compel rectors Madueña and Liera Wartogether with his accomplices in the UAS Administrationto appear before a judge for the enormous damage committed to the Institution’s patrimony for more than a decade, it is a precedent in the history of Sinaloa. left behind the kingdom of politics and the rule of law. He Governor Rocha managed to take this first step. We’ll see what’s next.

