I walk down an avenue near the area where I live, west of Guadalajara. It is a road with an obvious commercial vocation, full of squares, shop windows and signs. The pandemic, and the subsequent economic crisis brought on by the quarantine and closures, have passed through like a tsunami. Half of the premises are already empty and have their respective sales and / or rental announcements hanging with ropes or taped to the windows (at the beginning there were also sales or sale of balances). Among the victims there is everything: from businesses that had been established for years, and employed dozens of people, to new projects that could not resist even a few months before resigning themselves to the closure.

Keep reading