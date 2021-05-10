The new way of going -or, rather, not going- to the supermarket has arrived in Madrid. Can you imagine making the purchase at the blow of click through an app? It is the new company that has already started David Alonso Martínez, a 25-year-old young entrepreneur who is already leading the launch of DIJA in Spain. A company that already has more than 200 employees and six establishments in the capital of Spain.

It is about what they have already called ‘ghost supermarket ‘, although David Alonso does not like this term. But its premises are normal supermarkets, like the ones we have known all our lives, but which cannot be accessed. Its workers are the ones who actually make the purchase, following the order that the customer makes through the application, that is, in a way on-line. And, the best thing is that the order You will receive it in just 10 minutes at the door of your house.

“We now have 2,000 products available and the idea is to scale it up to 3,000 products in the next two or three months “, says David, the head of this company, in an interview with Telemadrid. In addition, the prices of these new supermarkets they compete directly with the rest of the chains, with the same prices in all their products, even in the coolest.

The purchase, in ten minutes at home

This way of doing the purchase arrived in Spain this year, last February 21, although it is already a common practice in cities such as London, Paris or the United States. Although, for the moment, most are the youngest who have dared to try this new way of ‘going’ to the supermarket, David Alonso has been surprised by the number of older clients already using his services.

In addition, with the pandemic and the risk of being infected in open spaces, many have seen in this new idea an extra point in their safety against the disease -especially in the products, which are not touched by thousands of people before their purchase-, to test their services.

But, without a doubt, what is most surprising is its speed. In just 10 minutes they promise to get the purchase to your door And, in case of not complying, they give away three months of free use of the application, so that you can continue testing their services for a while.

Their riders, with indefinite contract

This speed in its services is also due to the contracts that the company has been making since its opening a few months ago. Since February, David Alonso has more than 20 workers in offices and 150 people between riders and employees in your stores or warehouses. All of them with permanent contracts from the moment they started working and with rest areas for the delivery people, without having to wait in the street with a very low salary.