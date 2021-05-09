I saw a ghostly video this week of an older man standing in a stark setting. He was standing before a couple dozen people in what appeared to be the lounge of a fourth-rate hotel in a remote town in Patagonia. Since behind him there was a young man with an electric guitar dressed in a zebra design shirt and a lone drummer waiting for his percussionist, my first impression was that the man was introducing the local rock band.

I enlarged the image on my mobile phone, and… no! It couldn’t be! Tall, blond, orange-faced, ape-like bearing, he looked like he was nothing more and nothing less than Missing former US President Donald Trump. I heard his words and, eureka, it was confirmed.

“A recount is being made and it will finally be confirmed that I won the elections”he said, with less energy than in the old days, perhaps even with less conviction. “And watch out,” he continued. “Look to Arizona where I would not be surprised if they found thousands, and thousands, and thousands of votes in my favor. And then Pennsylvania, and then Georgia, and then Michigan and New Hampshire… ”. The set had changed but the lyrics of the song had not. Six months have passed since the election that Trump lost by seven million votes, according to the official result, but “the Donald” does not give up. It would be admirable if it weren’t so pathetic.

One might have thought that Trump was reconciled to his fate by now. Twitter has banned you from his drunken bar, where he was once king, and has also been expelled from what should be his natural habitat, the narcissus facebook universe. We didn’t know anything about him.

Of course, his memory lingered. He had become invisible but was still present, as a divinity, in the minds of his multitude of worshipers, 70 percent of whom still share what others call “The Big Lie”, the Big Lie that President Joseph Biden is an impostor whose electoral victory was fruit of a historical fraud.

Some of us believed, in our innocence, that the overwhelming vote in favor of Biden in November followed by the tragic fiasco of the invasion of the Capitol on Kings Day would have convinced Republicans that the time had come to pause to reflect. Logic indicated that old Lincoln party foxes like Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz were questioning an ideological model centered on the cult of the orange cow. And no. Unlike. A purge of republican dissidents like former presidential candidate Mitt Romney who refuse to swim with the flow and persevere in the heresy that the emperor Trump is not only naked, but bad in the head.

Not that the McConnells and Cruzes don’t see it. It is that unlike Romney they do not dare to say it. They know that for the vast majority of voters in their Trump party it is the leader, future, spirit guide. As a conservative commentator said this week, the madness that Trump started five years ago is in the process of accelerating.

The question – the fascinating thing – is why. I read this week an essay by a former Bill Clinton adviser named William Galston trying to come up with the answer. It focuses on resentment, which Galtson defines as “the response to the perception of unfair treatment or disrespect … one of the most powerful and most difficult to extinguish forces in human life.”

Galston offers three ideas related to resentment to explain the appeal of Trumpism to the conservative white Christians who make up the core of his parish.

A sense of displacement in a country they once dominated.

The liberal liberals who have the upper hand in the establishment They try to tell them how to think and if they do not obey they are accused of being xenophobic or racist.

The faithful of liberal orthodoxy look at them with disdain but they are hypocrites. They claim to be in favor of freedom of expression, until someone says something they don’t like and they “cancel” them.

I would add an even more decisive factor than resentment in the mental processes of our species: vanity. Staying loyal to Trump has become a vital element in the view held by most of the 72 million people who voted for him. To take that away from them is to steal from them that part of their identity that corresponds to how they present themselves to their family, friends, neighbors and the world.

For them it is a non-negotiable moral principle And the more sticks Trump receives, the more proud they cling, like Christian martyrs, to his unwavering faith. Something similar could be said of a convinced communist, fascist, capitalist, pro-independence, buddhist, jihadist, peronist or, almost, of an amateur of Excursionistas de Belgrano.

False faith is immune not only to arguments but to facts. It couldn’t be more clear that Biden won the November election; It has been ratified by countless counts and even by judges. Nor would it be difficult to conclude that Biden’s policy of massive investment in public projects will have a more positive impact on the lives of a good percentage of Trump’s base than the tax cuts for the wealthiest that his idol defends.

But there is nothing to do. Even when the reasons for having taken up the faith have been forgotten, there is still, by inertia, terror of the blow to self-love that means recognizing that one has been wrong.

It has been announced that Trump will launch his own website in the coming days. Tens of millions will subscribe. We will witness the resurrection of the fallen God. The ghost will turn to flesh. The happy news for journalists, but not necessarily for human evolution, is that Trumpian comedy will continue. And so pathetic it will not be.