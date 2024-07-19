Forty-five years ago, the Sandinista Revolution triumphed in Nicaragua, a critical point in the history of Latin America, as it was the first and last time that the armed left came to power in the region after Cuba in 1959. Nicaragua, today as then, is a young country. Its population has an average age of 24 years (in Spain it is 43). Therefore, fewer and fewer Nicaraguans can say that they lived through the collapse of the Somoza dictatorship, the great reforms of the Revolution, or the bloody war between the Sandinista government and the Contras.

Most of us did not experience any of that. But even so, our lives have been deeply marked by the conflicts of that era, and even more so by the murky memory of them. When they took power on July 19, 1979, the nine commanders of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) averaged only 30-something years of age. In one of the poorest countries on the continent, ruled for decades by a family dictatorship, the youth of the new leadership symbolized the hope for a dramatic renewal. At the international level, these “boys” stood out because they seemed to break the ideological barriers of the Cold War by proclaiming a novel revolutionary model that would fuse respect for political pluralism with a determination to redistribute wealth: that is, democracy and social justice.

The latter, more than the former, was a priority for the revolutionary leadership, of a certain Marxist inspiration, throughout its government in the eighties. In the end they were unable to overcome poverty or inequality, due to factors both external (such as US support for the Contras) and internal (their own errors and excesses). But as a “paradox of history,” the Revolution left behind what had not been its most enthusiastic proposal: a transition to liberal democracy, consolidated in 1990 with the recognition by the FSLN of its electoral defeat. This is how the Sandinista writer and statesman Sergio Ramírez expressed it in his memoirs, Bye guys.

For Nicaraguans who grew up in the 1990s and 2000s, the utopian project of the previous decade was omnipresent. For example, its slogans and murals were unmissable elements of the urban landscape. But the Revolution was also an enigma, because only shadows remained of the euphoric feeling, very characteristic of revolutions, of having unlimited possibilities to end backwardness and injustice. We also internalized from childhood the violence of an armed conflict that had torn the social fabric; however, we did not fully understand what the purpose of the violence had been.

The poorly healed traumas of war and the unfulfilled promises of socioeconomic well-being, both from the revolutionary decade and the democratic transition, were notable factors in the germination of a new dictatorship. After assuming power in 2007, the Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega offered social peace and economic growth – although avoiding the radical redistributive measures of the past – in exchange for the centralization of power in the hands of him and his family.

When a massive wave of protests interrupted the authoritarian consolidation of Ortega’s government in 2018, the protagonists were young people from the post-revolutionary generation. Some were children of FSLN militants, others came from anti-Sandinista families dispossessed or persecuted by the Sandinista government of the 1980s. On the one hand, they conjured up the spirits of the past and borrowed some of the symbols of the insurrection against Somoza. On the other, they ruled out armed struggle as a way to national refoundation. The 2018 rebellion was largely peaceful, and so “free homeland or die” became “free homeland to live.”

Ortega justified the lethal repression of the protests as a measure to save the Revolution, which he claims to continue, and echoed the 1980s by accusing the United States of being behind the protesters. Likewise, the most loyal followers of the government saw in the demonstrations not a demand for democracy but a Somoza-style and counterrevolutionary appearance that attacked the memory of a political project that, despite its material failures, gave voice to large sectors of the nation that had previously been marginalized.

The country is now living in crisis, without democracy or social justice. There are several reasons for this. One of them, without a doubt, is that Nicaragua has not confronted its past.

Despite the distance from the events, the memory of the Revolution still polarizes, even within the fragmented and exiled anti-Ortega opposition, which includes everything from Contra soldiers to historic Sandinistas. Instead of treating it as a complicated process that deserves to be studied and understood, it remains something simply to be celebrated or lamented. Those born after the Revolution tend to look at the past through the eyes of their parents and grandparents, who lived it as any revolution is lived: as a painful struggle between good and evil, light and darkness.

As a result, Nicaraguans have no shared history that tells them where they come from. And without that, it is difficult to imagine where they are going.