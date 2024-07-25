EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

More than 30 years ago, there was a historic triumph in Latin America: Roger Zapata, a Peruvian pediatrician, found the last case of wild poliovirus disease in the entire American continent. But at that time, Zapata did not yet know that this was a feat. It was August 1991 and the doctor, who had received notification of an infected child in Pichanaki, a district of the central department of Junín, proceeded to carry out a vaccination and search sweep throughout the region together with a large team of professionals and volunteers.

This was the usual procedure in those years. “There were brigades on foot, and each brigade was instructed to ask, search, and investigate” in each home if there were cases of paralysis in children that could be symptoms of polio, Zapata explains. It is a highly infectious, paralyzing and sometimes fatal disease that can be prevented with a vaccine.

The vaccination campaign was successful, but Zapata still wonders how that case came to Pichanaki. The pediatrician recalls that, through an “active search,” the team discovered a series of migration routes for workers in rural coffee plantations, areas particularly elusive to vaccination campaigns. Thanks to the inclusion of these people in immunization campaigns, three years later, in 1994, the PAHO declared Peru polio-free, the last country in the Americas. That is how Zapata learned about the symbolism of his work.

Thirty years later, in 2023, a cold shower: a new infection was reported in the Amazonian department of Loreto in a child who had not been vaccinated. Unlike the Pichanaki case, this was a poliovirus derived from the vaccine. Oral polio immunization, used throughout the continent, is made with live attenuated viruses. When excreted, these can reach other children and also provide them with immunity. But if the chain of contagion is very long and affects unvaccinated people, these viruses can mutate and cause the disease again. It happens “on rare occasions”, in the words of the Pan American Health Organizationbut it happens. In Peru, specifically seven times between 2003 and 2013.

The case of Loreto is the eighth time. But it is also a red flag warning about the low vaccination rates and the living conditions of the population, since the virus is transmitted especially in “areas with poor hygiene and sanitation systems,” According to the WHOThe National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Disease Control indicates that 93% of Peruvian regions are at high risk of polio. International standards require 95% vaccination coverage in children under 5 years of age to avoid outbreaks: the last year Peru met this was in 2018. In 2020, during the pandemic, the figure fell by more than 15 percentage points, although it recovered in 2022 to 81.6%.

Political instability has not helped either: the current health minister, César Vásquez, is the first to have held the portfolio for more than a year since September 2017. His fifteen predecessors had shorter terms; in the past eight years, Peru has had 17 health ministers.

He National Vaccination Plan For fiscal year 2024, it foresees an allocation of more than 22 million soles (about 5.75 million dollars) for “closing gaps” in immunization. During 2023, polio vaccines were administered to more than 1,200,000 children, and in 2024 a similar figure is expected to be reached. So far, the Government has carried out timely immunization campaignsBut sweeps, similar to those three decades ago in many of the same remote and rural areas, will not begin until August.

Zapata did not believe that he would speak of polio sweeps again: “I thought that we had really reached the goal, that the efforts of many people, not only in Peru but on a continental level, were bearing fruit.”

One of these people is Antonio Nino, Zapata’s colleague, who worked on the eradication of polio in the Amazon region of the country. “We had to vaccinate more or less 40,000 people with a single cold chain and there were no refrigerators, so we had to carry the ice for four or five hours and bury it.” [para conservarlo]“That’s how we reached the last places,” he says.

While Peru was facing a deep economic crisis, aggravated by the presence of armed groups such as the Shining Path or the Túpac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA), Nino and Zapata’s team reached the most remote places. In Jaén, a city that also suffered an outbreak of the disease, their sweeping campaign organized the teachers who were on strike. “It was a success, because the teachers were coordinators, vaccinators, monitors… It was a social movement that was extraordinary,” he recalls.

The territories dominated by the guerrillas had a common factor: a low level of state involvement. “There were many parts of the country where the Peruvian government did not have access because they were taken over by Shining Path or the MRTA,” recalls Jorge Lossio, a historian specialising in public health. “The idea that vaccinators could enter with military or police support would have been counterproductive.” On the other hand, the majority of health workers and volunteers travelled through areas under guerrilla control without the protection of state weapons. “There were areas where the Shining Path allowed vaccinators to enter, because they understood that it was for public health, there were others where they let them know that they were going to take reprisals and there were areas where they dynamited premises or destroyed infrastructure,” the historian points out.

In the absence of the State, says Lossio, the key to success was civil society. “I am referring to schoolchildren, university students, volunteers, priests, street vendors, radio, television, artists… And the Rotary Club, which was very important.” Now called Rotary International, this NGO mobilized thousands of volunteers and poured millions of dollars throughout the Americas to eradicate polio. In some ways, it filled the gaps of a weakened State that did not fulfill some of the health commitments it had assumed.

“People went out with a social responsibility, and that has been lost over time, right?” Nino reflects. His question echoes in the abyss that separates his memory from the current situation. The pandemic not only eroded polio vaccination coverage, but also catalyzed distrust in drugs and public health policies.

“There was discussion about why the State had to be in charge of vaccination against Covid-19, why it wasn’t the individual or the private company,” says Lossio. “There is a general questioning of the State that, for me, has to do with neoliberalism (…) which led to thinking less in collective terms and more in individual terms.” This is added to the suspicion against vaccines themselves, suspicions that three decades ago were overcome by thousands of people from Peruvian indigenous communities, with very diverse worldviews around health.

But times have changed. And the fight against other diseases such as dengue or Covid is compounded by misinformation. In addition, polio is associated with a disease of the past: “The cost of success in having eradicated some diseases is that many people do not see the importance of it,” says Lossio. However, that does not mean that the wisdom of the old vaccinators is not useful.

“Young people have no memory of what polio is,” Zapata laments. “We were able to carry out a sweep in a district in 24 hours (…) We are not looking for recognition, but there is one thing that is not done and that is the transmission of knowledge,” the doctor points out. “Experiences are lost, they are lost.”

Nino, his former colleague, regrets that “all the ministries now think that the solution to problems is technical and not social. For example, if there is dengue, it is an epidemiological problem, but not a problem of how people live, how people move.” And he states with the authority that comes from having eradicated a disease: “No pandemic in the world has been fought without social support, and we have forgotten that.”