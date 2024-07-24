Three years after the Tokyo Games, postponed to 2021 and without spectators due to the pandemic, Covid-19 looms again before the start of Paris-2024, although his threat does not have the weight it had then.

The sight of empty stands in the Japanese capital is a thing of the past, with nearly nine million tickets sold for the 2024 Games, but the virus has not disappeared.

Several athletes have tested positive for covid-19 upon arrival at FranceThe Australian women’s water polo team is one of the worst hit, with five players infected, team leader Anna Meares confirmed.

“The water polo team is in lockdown. There is a training session and if the five athletes feel fit enough to train, they will participate,” he added, adding that the entire team had undergone tests.

Besides, Several Belgian athletes tested positiveaccording to the doctor of the National Olympic Committee, who did not specify the names or sports affected.

This photograph shows a volley ball at the construction site of the Eiffel Tower Stadium for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games which will host the Beach Volleyball and men's Blind Football competitions, at the Champ-De-Mars in Paris on July 10, 2024.

As a direct consequence, several delegations have decided to reinforce precautionary measures, such as the French rowing team, which has been wearing masks during media obligations prior to the events.

French technical director Sébastian Vielledent launches a reflection: “Caution is needed, we have seen the increase in viral phenomena“Because we shouldn’t just talk about what we all think about, Covid-19. In a discipline like ours, based on strength and endurance, very psychological, having a virus can be a catastrophe.”

Authorities remain calm

A few days before the arrival of the first delegations in Paris, the Tour de France was brought forward, with the return of masks for all staff (organisation, guests, journalists…) “in contact with the riders and members of the cycling teams”, before and after the stages.

Several riders, including Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock, were affected by Covid-19 during the Tour.

Pidcock abandoned the race but others, with mild symptoms, continued, such as Welshman Geraint Thomas.

French health authorities remain calm. “There is no risk of many cases. Covid is here, there was a peak, slight and far from the years 2020-2021-2022, at the end of May and beginning of June, with a slowdown afterwards,” said the Minister Delegate for Health, Frédéric Valletoux, on France Info radio on Tuesday.

In its weekly bulletin, Santé Publique France (the national public health agency) acknowledges that virological indicators are “slightly increasing” in medical establishments, but “stable” in hospitals.

“We are closely monitoring this with the French health authorities. There are no specific recommendations,” said Tony Estanguet, president of the organising committee (OCOG).

The organisation reminds that hydroalcoholic gel is available at all venues and in the Olympic Village, reminding people to follow the usual preventive measures – hand washing – and in case of suspicion, to limit contacts.

“The cocktail of cohabitation favors the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, as well as other respiratory viruses,” said epidemiologist Mirce Sofonea in mid-June.

French public health authorities insisted on Wednesday on barrier measures, such as “wearing a mask in case of symptoms.”

