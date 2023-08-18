

Budapest (dpa)

Only one year after it was held for the first time in the United States of America, the World Athletics Championships will return to the arms of the European continent, through the nineteenth edition, which will start its activities “Saturday” in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

Despite the American supremacy in the field of athletics, and the American delegations topped the medal table in most of the previous editions of the championship, the previous edition in Eugene was the first to be held in the United States.

The last edition was scheduled to be held in 2021, but it was postponed for a year due to the “Covid-19” pandemic.

And now, athletics fans all over the world are awaiting the kick-off in the largest global event for the “Mother of Games”, where the activities of the nineteenth edition begin, which returns the championship to the “odd” years on the one hand, and also returns it to the arms of the European continent with The lion’s share, in terms of the number of times hosting this global event.

Unlike the 1976 editions in Sweden, which were limited to one race, and the 1980 editions in the Netherlands, which were limited to two races, the championship will be held for the twelfth time in Europe, compared to its holding in Japan twice previously, and in each of South Korea, Canada, Qatar, China and the United States once.

The new edition in Budapest will witness the participation of more than 2,000 male and female athletes from more than 200 countries from all continents of the world.

Similar to each of the previous two editions, the activities of this session include 49 races and competitions.

The competitions of this edition extend from August 19 to 27, and many of its competitions will be held at the National Athletics Center in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. This version is of great importance as it comes one year before the activities of the next Olympic Games, “Paris 2024”, as many expect that this version of the world championships will produce a number of new champions in the world of the “mother of games”, a year before the World Cup, especially with the absence of A number of superstars in different races have missed this championship due to injuries.

As was the case in the previous edition of the tournament, the male or female athlete who achieves a new world record will receive a cash prize of $100,000.

The winners of the first eight places in the races and individual competitions in the championship will receive prizes of $70,000 for the title winner, $35,000 for the silver medal winner, and $22,000 for the bronze medal winner. And 7 thousand, 6 thousand and 5 thousand dollars.

At the level of team competitions in group races and competitions, the winning team gets $80,000, in exchange for $40,000 for its runner-up and $20,000 for the bronze winner. Prizes for the fourth to eighth place holders, respectively, are 16,000, 12,000, 8,000, 6,000 and 4,000.

Thus, the total financial prizes for the tournament amount to about 5.8 million dollars, in addition to the financial prizes for new record holders. The previous edition of the championship in Ujeni witnessed the achievement of three new world records, and the new championship may witness more than one new world record as well, in light of the expected high level of competition.

__AFP_33R78KF-1692107714

#ghost #absences #hits #World #Cup