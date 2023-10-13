One of the Pemex platforms near the coast of Ciudad del Carmen, in Campeche. darkroom

An alleged donation made by the parastatal Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to the Cuban Government has unleashed a series of reactions that leave the company, the most indebted oil company in the world, even more vulnerable. Not only did it cost him the loss of a loan, but it complicates his investment prospects, analysts agree.

In recent weeks, media reports have emerged that claim that the Mexican company sent two crude oil vessels, one in June and another in July, with crude oil shipments valued at 77 million dollars, citing information from seaports. Separately, a columnist in the newspaper Millennium He assured that, in August, the United States Export-Import Bank (Eximbank) had denied Pemex a loan for 800 million dollars for having “donated” barrels of crude oil to Cuba. The situation put the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, in trouble, who assured that Mexico was looking for a mechanism for Cuba to pay for that crude oil.

Days later, a Florida representative in the US Congress, María Elvira Salazar, sent a letter to the presidency of Eximbank, congratulating the bank for “upholding human rights” by denying the loan to Mexico, arguing that Cuba is a dictatorship. On Monday, the general director of Pemex, Octavio Romero, appeared before the Mexican Congress and responded to a question from a representative on the subject by denying that the oil had been donated. “Petróleos Mexicanos has not made any fuel donations to any foreign government,” he said. “I’m not lying,” he said.

Under the Helms-Burton law in the United States, also known as Freedom, the US can open legal cases against companies that have some economic or commercial link with the Cuban dictatorship, explains Diego Marroquín, academic and researcher specializing in the Mexico-US relationship. “From this perspective, if a Mexican parastatal company “It has a commercial link with the Cuban dictatorship, this undermines investment in the country,” says Marroquín. “It becomes much less reliable. An investor or someone who could lend money to Pemex realizes that the company could be subject to legal proceedings for these links, and it is much more difficult for them to lend money,” says the specialist.

In 2021, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that Mexico, as “an independent nation,” would send ships loaded with diesel fuel to Cuba at a critical moment for the island’s government, when unusual protests broke out. The Caribbean country has benefited from different commercial schemes in exchange for crude oil, including the purchase of oil at preferential prices and even payment through the service of doctors abroad.

“Mexico has always supported Cuba and the countries of the Central American isthmus,” recalls Ignacio Martínez, an economist specialized in trade and researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). “Mexico is not obliged to determine the sale of crude oil to this or that country under an international price. That depends on each oil company. In this case, this is what the Mexican government is looking for so as not to harm its interests with Washington,” adds Martínez.

This will worsen Mexico’s financial situation, says Marroquín. The federal budget for next year contemplates an increase in debt until it reaches 4.9% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In this context, Marroquín questions: “The obligatory question is what is the most indebted oil parastatal in the world doing giving away oil to another country when the same country is going to face, next year, the largest fiscal deficit in recent years?” Two decades?”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country