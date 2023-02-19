“And where is this restaurant?” This question is asked by many of the neighbors who usually use mobile applications to order food at home. Logic says that behind each brand offered on these platforms there should be a physical location where you can go to buy or pick up the products, if applicable. But this belief, assumed based on one’s own experience, is blurred by the new business models that the use of new technologies has been promoting, to the point that more than one client has been surprised that in the address indicated for the establishment there is nothing to suspect that food is dispatched there.

“People call us ‘dark kitchens’, ‘ghost kitchens’ or ‘blind’, but we prefer to be called ‘virtual kitchens'”, explains José de Isasa, Cuyna’s communication manager. This hotel company, which emerged two years ago in Valencia and is already present in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​has decided to bring this business model to Murcia, where it has been operating since June of last year. “After the big capitals, we have decided to expand into medium-sized cities where there was not so much penetration of ‘delivery’ and the truth is that Murcia is a city with a lot of demand and a scarce supply,” explains Isasa, acknowledging “that it has been surprising the success we’ve had here.”

The proposal goes through the installation of a kitchen, specialized in ‘fast food’, which prepares orders exclusively for sale ‘online’, almost like a culinary version of the Amazon model. It is not necessary that it be located in an attractive environment for the consumer, but accessible for the delivery. In fact, Cuyna has set up his facilities in a neighborhood with little commercial character like the industrial estate in the La Fama neighborhood. From there, what this company does is prepare dishes from the menu of various restaurants that do not have a presence in Murcia and that replicate “exactly” after establishing an agreement similar to franchises with the creators.

Cuyna prepares recipes for establishments without a presence in Murcia from a place without La Fama badges



“In this way, we allow Murcians to taste around a dozen brands that we help to expand in this way,” defends Isasa, citing among his offer the proposals of the MasterChef winner, Carlos Maldonado and his local El Círculo, the ‘ Greek gyros’ from the English chain Athenian or the hamburgers from the Junk restaurant, chosen last year as the best in Spain. «After winning the championship, the owners of the Madrid restaurant were overwhelmed by demand; they had to close shipments in the face of the avalanche of customers and then limit them to a few days a week,” says Isasa.

The premises do not have distinctive signs, like this one in the La Fama neighborhood. /



Guillermo Carrion / AGM



Thus, they defend from Cuyna that the world of ‘delivery’ has its particularities and that a traditional establishment does not, on many occasions, have the capacity to serve in the room and send to homes with the necessary efficiency. “We help them outsource this part of the business, selling a product that is exactly the same as theirs, since we handle the same suppliers and standardize the processes,” he stresses, emphasizing that all his chefs know exactly the dishes and also have network support. “They provide the recipe and we do the rest: marketing and the day-to-day operation,” he points out.

Cuyna is not the only company of this type that has come to Murcia. For example, Avanza Food, a multi-brand franchise, announced almost a year and a half ago that it was landing in the city, where it delivers to homes –and, in this case, also allows local pickup– products with another dozen labels, including those of Tony Roma’s, Tommy Mel’s, La Chelinda or Burrito Wey, among others. “Not all business models are exactly the same: other companies choose to set up kitchens that they then rent to different restaurants, which work there as if it were a gastronomic ‘coworking’ space,” adds Isasa.

Optimizing costs



What is clear is that these are entrepreneurial bets that base their profitability on cost optimization and that, as they themselves point out, are receiving investments from venture capital funds. With regard to regulations and controls, they must meet the same requirements as any restaurant or prepared food business, as endorsed by the Murcia City Council. «As long as they respect the rules of the game, we have nothing to say; Takeaway food businesses have always existed,” says José María Rubiales, president of the HoyTú Bar Federation.

This hospitality virtualization sometimes goes one step further. “We prepare some products, such as ‘pokes’, which we sell to a third party so that they can market it at that very moment, through ‘delivery’ but with their own brand”, explains Sergio Gallego, from Bonker Bao. New times, new logic.