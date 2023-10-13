Seville (AFP)

The Spanish national football team will miss the services of its winger, Williams, and its defender, Balde, due to injury, in its decisive match against Norway in the European Nations 2024 qualifiers, according to what the local federation and “La Roja” coach, Luis de la Fuente, announced.

De La Fuente summoned Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedrasa to replace Balde (19 years old), who, according to his club Barcelona, ​​is suffering from an injury to the adductor muscle.

On the other hand, the Spanish Federation said in a statement after the 2-0 victory over Scotland that Athletic Bilbao player Williams, 21, suffers from a rib problem, but will not be replaced.

Spain suffered a new blow with the injury of Williams and Balde, as its ranks are full of injured people, most notably Barcelona’s Moroccan winger, Lamine Yamal, who was released by Al-Ittihad after arriving at the training center, and he suffers from an injury to his thigh.

Baldi and Yamal also joined Barcelona’s injury clinic, which includes 7 players, including Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Dutchman Frankie de Jong, and Brazilian Rafinha, before the “El Clásico” match against Real Madrid in the league on the 28th of this month.

The Spanish team, second in Group A, three points behind leaders Scotland with 15 points from 6 matches, can reserve its ticket to the European Nations in Germany next summer, if it wins over third-place Norway (10 points from 6 matches) in Oslo on Sunday.