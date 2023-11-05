Since 2010, three towns in the United States have seen all their inhabitants disappear, becoming true “ghost cities.” According to the most recent population estimates from the United States Census Bureau, these localities are Mustang in Texas, South Park View in Kentuckyand Hoot Owl, Oklahoma.

The case of Hoot Owl, Oklahoma, and Mustang, Texas, is particularly curious, since these localities were incorporated for very specific purposes. Hoot Owl, Oklahoma, emerged in order to prevent unauthorized entry into the area. On the other hand, Mustang, Texas, was established with the objective of selling alcohol. However, despite these initial objectives, both towns ended up uninhabited.

In the case of South Park View, Kentucky, its story is different. Founded in 1961, this town experienced population growth until 2000, when it was home to 196 inhabitants. However, growth was hindered by the expansion of Louisville International Airport, which led to serious noise pollution in the area. As a result, most residents decided to moveleaving the town practically empty.

Towns in the United States in danger of disappearing

In addition to these three towns that have completely disappeared, another 39 towns face the threat of disappearing from the map. Of these, 32 have experienced a population decline since 2010, while only five have seen an increase in the number of residents.

These locations, for the most part, are scattered throughout states in the center of the country, forming a pattern spanning from North Dakota to Oklahoma. North Dakota and South Dakota are responsible for 15 of the U.S. towns that have fewer than 10 residents. Missouri is home to six more of these locations, while Oklahoma has five.

Total, 92 towns in the country have lost at least 50 percent of their population since 2010. Within this context, the town of Corning, Missouri, stands out for having experienced the largest population decline, with an impressive 93 percent decrease. In 2010, Corning was home to 15 residents, but currently has only one registered person.

Despite these figures, relatively little is known about the exact races behind the disappearance of these localities and their drastic population decline. Nevertheless, Multiple demographic, economic, and housing-related factors are likely to have contributed to this trend.. This situation raises questions about the future of rural communities in the United States and the long-term implications of these population changes.

According to an investigation by the University of New Hampshire, the phenomenon of “ghost cities” and population decline in rural areas have become a trend that requires greater attention and study. Population loss in these rural areas has also been observed nationally, reflecting a significant demographic impact and suggesting that there are broader economic and demographic challenges that need to be addressed in the future.