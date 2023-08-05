tigers suffered more than their fans would have preferred, and although they advanced to the round of 16, where they will face their staunch rival: the Rayados de Monterrey In yet another edition of the Monterrey classic, now to be played on North American soil, at certain moments they broke their faith and thought that those led by Robert Dante Siboldi would join the dark list of teams eliminated prematurely in the Leagues Cup.
And there were reasons to fear. At the ninth minute of the game, Pedro Vite ordered the ball to be kept in the goal commanded by Nahuel Guzmán. Before the end of the first half, it was thought that they would collect a penalty in favor of the ‘U’ of Nuevo León, which would allow them to tie the commitment… but no.
It wasn’t until the second half when André-Pierre Gignac connected the Chilean ball and sent it to save, unleashing the euphoria of all those fans who were beginning to see the northern derby frustrated. Tigres tried to solve everything in the ninety minutes, and although they were close to achieving it, in the end they had to go to a penalty shootout.
Having Nahuel Guzmán in goal is always a guarantee. Especially in instances like that, where he manages to intimidate kickers and tip the scales in his favor. However, it must be remembered that after the last World Cup, the Federation decided to punish behaviors like those that ‘Dibu’ Martínez and also Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque used to practice.
The ‘Patón’, very much in his style, did a series of mimicry prior to one of the shots. The referee approached him, said something to him and in the next charge Nahuel Guzmán did nothing else. However, prior to the last shot by the Vancouver Whitecaps, he took something out of his mouth in a classic magician or clown act, a situation that distracted the player and missed him.
Then Fernando Gorriarán scored the final one and thus confirmed the triumph of Tigres.
Will the ‘Dibu’ Martínez law be applied to Nahuel Guzmán?
