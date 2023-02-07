The Poohs reunited on the stage of the Ariston theater in Sanremo 2023, arousing the moved memory of the artistic director Amadeus

THE Pooh, super guests of the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, thrilled the entire audience of the Ariston theater with the greatest hits of their career. On this occasion Riccardo Fogli met together with his historic adventure companions.

The most touching juncture came at the end of the performance, when Amadeusartistic director and host of the seventy-third edition, invited them to perform with Lonely men.

Sanremo Festival 2023, the Poohs reunited again make a moving gesture: Amadeus does not hold back his emotions

The group brought the famous song to the stage which won the event in 1990. The show offered touched the hearts of millions of viewers and the public present at the event.

The Poohs have given the fans a great gift, making an appointment for next summer. The July 6th they will, in fact, be staged at the San Siro Stadium to celebrate a career studded with countless successes.

The extraordinary performance in the city of flowers will remain enshrined among the best moments. Following the song Lonely menAmadeus reserved heartfelt congratulations.

Making an appointment with One more momentthe documentary dedicated to Pooh, scheduled for next February 15 on Rai Uno in prime time, the presenter granted a touching backstory. She had teary eyes as she said that the first celebrities he interviewed were Red Canzian And Stephen D’Orazio.

Since then he has come a long way, but evidently the memory of those moments has remained in the heart of the presenter from Ravenna. And Canzian himself engraved the episode well in his mind, to the point of recalling that they were at Verona.

The greatness of artists can also be seen in simplicity and Ama understood this on the occasion. The strong one humanity dei Pooh helped to inscribe his name in the myth of Italian music.