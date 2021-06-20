Eli was out for a walk with his German Shepherd Titan, when something happened he will never forget

The boy you see in the photos is 16 and his name is Eli Filiatreau. He recently witnessed a scene that marked his life and that he will never forget. Someone has killed his German shepherd Titan before his eyes.

An unexpected death, which saw the author of the gesture denounced. The officers were so moved by the heartbreaking sight of that boy crying for his dog, that they decided to do something for him.

They searched for another dog in need and then carried him into Eli’s arms. He will never replace his Titan, but it will help him overcome that great pain.

Losing a dog is already a great pain, seeing him then killed in front of the eyes, must be something that cannot be described or told.

The 16-year-old had gone out with his German shepherd for his usual walk, when suddenly a car started to accelerate and he invested Titan voluntarily.

The reason for his gesture is not clear, but the police immediately identified the culprit and have him arrested.

The agents took the story and that scene of Eli crying as he clutched his lifeless Titan to heart. So they tried to rekindle his smile and that of his entire family.

The new puppy is around 6 weeks old, has lovely hanging ears and big paws. It will never replace Titan, but it is already carrying much love in those people’s lives.

Is called Deputy (Vice), a name chosen by Eli in honor of those police officers.

An extraordinary and altruistic gesture that in a few days spread on the web and reached every part of the world. The officers don’t want any recognition, but they got it numerous messages of love and affection from so many people