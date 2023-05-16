A tree that symbolizes the eternal love between a father and his daughter. The moving gesture of Pamela Mastropietro’s mother

The gesture of the mother of Pamela Mastropietro rocked the web. After the news of his father Stefano’s disappearance, his ex-wife Alessandra Verni chose a beautiful way to remember them both forever.

Yesterday morning he planted in the garden dedicated to Pamela Mastropietro, thelagerstroemia tree. A plant that symbolizes immortality and eternal love.

Look Stefano…this morning they put the Lagerstroemia tree (symbol of IMMORTALITY. ETERNITY) in the garden dedicated to our daughter. How are you and Pamy now 😇😇❤❤ FOREVER TOGETHER FOR ETERNITY!!

Pamela Mastropietro’s mother has been crying out for years and asking for justice. Her girlfriend lost her life at the age of 18 at the hands of her killer Innocent Oseghale. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The story dates back to 2018, the 18 year old was torn to pieces and locked in a suitcase. His is one of the cases that marked the Italian news and that will never be forgotten.

As Pamela Mastropietro’s father was found, Stefano was only 44 years old

Yesterday, the sad news of the passing of Alessandra Verni’s father and ex-husband spread. Stefano Mastropietro was found lifeless at his home in Rome. Some relatives have raised the alarm, having been unable to contact him for days.

The agents found him lying on the floor in the living roomwith nearby bloodstains. The first hypothesis is that the 44-year-old was hit by a sudden illness and hit his head with the fall. No signs of violence identified on the body. According to the coroner, the death dates back to 4-5 days before the find. Now it will only be the autopsy, already prepared, to shed light on what really happened to Pamela Mastropietro’s father.