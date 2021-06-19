Massacre of Ardea, the letter from the killer’s mother to the parents of the little brothers and to the relatives of the elderly gentleman

On the day of the funeral of two little brothers, Daniel and David Fusinato, killed in the massacre of Ardea, the killer’s mom wanted to write a letter for the family members of the three victims. The woman wanted to let everyone know the pain she is feeling these days after what happened.

Rita Rossetti the mother of Andrea Pignani, 35 years old with problems psychics, he wanted to meet the reporters of the Corriere della Sera. He wanted to send a letter to the parents of the siblings and to the relatives of Salvatore Ranieri. The woman wrote:

As a mother and wife, I am deeply saddened and shocked by the insane, brutal and violent gesture of my son, in front of which I do not give peace or reason, like you. The insane gesture that caused the death of Salvatore, Daniel and David, innocent souls, has thrown your families and mine into pain and despair. How can you get to such ferocity? My son’s gesture cannot be justified in any way. I feel helpless in the face of your tragedy and I know there are no right words.

There are things that time cannot accommodate. Wounds so deep that they leave their mark and change your life, because there is no turning back.

Massacre of Ardea, today the funeral of the brothers

Rita Rossetti wanted to make this letter known, just in the days in which they were funeral services celebrated of the two brothers. He would to hug the two parents for their tragic losses, but knows that this will not be able never happen. On this he added:

Just allow me to hug myself with all my pain and that of my whole family, to yours which will be long and unbridgeable.

The mother was also reported by the Prosecutor, for not having reported the gun of her husband, with whom the tragedy took place, in the hours following the man’s death. In addition, he said he received a message at 17 on Sunday 13 June, from his son, when he was already there taken his life. Andrea Pignani, wrote to her: