Giulia Cecchettin should have been together with all the other fans in Padua for the concert in Calcutta. But her life ended first at the hands of her ex. Everyone sang for her

She should have been there too, but someone took her life and her future. The Calcutta concert in Padua was dedicated to Giulia Cecchettin. The girl from Vigonovo, killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, had purchased the ticket to watch the live show. During the song Gaetano, all the fans of the Italian singer sang the song thinking of the 22 year old.

“Sing as much as you can, sing for Giulia“. To the Calcutta concert at the Padua Fairon the evening of December 20, 2023, thousands of young people wanted to remember the 22-year-old girl who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta.

She must have been there with them too. She had in fact purchased that ticket some time before. A note that was never removed, because Giulia lost her life, stabbed to death on November 11th. A feminicide that shook the whole country.

A group of girls, too Calcutta fans and present at the Padua concert postponed from December 14th to 20th, they decided to organize a flashmob. A small gesture so as not to forget the 22 year old from Vigonovo and all the other victims of feminicide.

The girls distributed leaflets to invite everyone to sing as much as they could, to sing for Giulia. When the lights went down, the cell phones turned on and the papers were waved in the air in memory of Giulia, while everyone sang the song Gaetano at the top of their lungs for her.

Calcutta concert in Padua, flash mob for Giulia Cecchettin

We are 3 girls who will be present at the Calcutta concert in Padua, where Giulia was also supposed to be present. Unfortunately, Giulia will not be the last of the victims and we must mobilize, get things moving to ensure that all the victims are not forgotten. The intention is to mobilize us, distributing papers in memory of Giulia. We will explain everything to you in time. Distributed to anyone present at that concert. Thanks so much for the support.

Video source from YouTube by Tg La7

The three girls then invited everyone to raise their papers to the Gaetano song, turn on their cell phone torch and sing for Giulia!