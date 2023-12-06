The real meaning of the red ribbon worn by Giulia Cecchettin’s father, brother and sister during the funeral

Late yesterday morning, Tuesday 5 December, the funeral of the poor woman was celebrated Giulia Cecchettin. Her 22-year-old who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, who couldn’t accept the end of their relationship and the idea that she could go out with other guys.

The case affected so many people and in fact, between inside and outside the church, it was almost there 10 thousand people. Also to show closeness and affection to all his loved ones, given the serious loss suffered.

Father Gino Cecchettin, after his friend, wanted to read one letter for the daughter who passed away far too soon. He wanted to remember Giulia’s personality, but he also wanted to talk about these crimes, which they always hit women.

Just a few hours before the girl’s funeral, many asked to wear it as an appeal something redsymbol of fight against violence against women.

The first to have accepted this request were precisely the family members of the 22 year old. The father Gino, the sister Elena and the brother Davide all had a small red bow hanging on the jacket or in the area of ​​the shoulder.

Giulia Cecchettin’s crime, committed by her ex

Unfortunately Giulia lost her life last evening 11 November. She had gone out with her ex-boyfriend and friend Filippo Turetta, because she had to choose her dress for graduation and then they stopped to eat inside her at the shopping center in Marghera.

Just out though, maybe for the umpteenth time rejection from the girl, the 22-year-old hit her for the first time while she was in a parking lot a few meters from home.

A second time instead, in the industrial area of ​​Fossò. A camera on this occasion has took it all back. Giulia tried to run away, but Filippo hit her from behind, causing her to fall to the ground and causing her death. The autopsy revealed that unfortunately she lost her life for approximately 20 slashes that her ex inflicted on her.

The color red, like the bench, the shoes and now also the bow, have become the symbol of this fight. Many accepted this request and showed up in the square of Padua with an object of this kind color.