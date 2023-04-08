That gentleman approached his son and gave him some money. His words broke his mother’s heart while she was shopping

The story of this mother warmed the hearts of many people, who thanked her for sharing such a moving moment on social media. When we meet a person, we never know what they carry inside. This is why we should always be kind to others.

It was a normal day for Alyssathis in the name of the mother, when she decided to go to Target with her baby Owen.

The little one had just started saying a few words and interacting with the people around him. Alyssa always has left to express, because he knew that this was his way to discover the world. But she will never forget what happened inside that shop.

Owen was immediately drawn to one flat shelf of toy dinosaurs. His mom was willing to buy him one, but the little one couldn’t choose. So, he took three and put them in his cart.

Before mom intervened, a elderly man approached to the child. She started smiling and playing with him with dinosaurs.

Alyssa quickly stepped forward to check his intentions. But as soon as she looked at him, the old gentleman took it 20 dollars and put them in the little one’s shirt pocket. Then he turned to her mother and said:

I just lost my 2 year old nephew last week. Take this money and buy this kid all three dinosaurs.

Then, he stroked Owen’s back and with tears in my eyeshe walked away.

Alyssa was blown away, it is burst into tears in the center of the shop and decided to tell the story on social media, because everyone must know that great people still exist in the world.