JUAN RAMOS He was loyal to his boss, Alejandro Gertz Maneroliterally, to death.

He Head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Competence Control had been suffering from several ailments since last year. But he did not want to undergo any diagnosis and treatment so as not to neglect the health of his lifelong friend.

December, and practically the three subsequent months, Ramos López was operating the Attorney General’s Office (FGR)always under the instructions of a Gertz convalescent.

It was not until recently, seeing that the Prosecutor was well recovered, that he began to take care of his own health conditions. He had severe problems with varicose veins and had surgery.

Had overweight and the instruction was to take better care of your feeding. This is how Ramos lost about 15 kilos in a short time, which caught the attention of those who did not see him frequently.

As a result of the intervention for varicose veins, they detected a tumor in a kidney and they scheduled a operation to remove it. It was last Friday afternoon at the Ángeles del Pedregal Hospital.

It seemed like something not so complicated. In the morning she received several calls from work and friends that she answered personally. “Call me on my cell phone and if I don’t answer you because of the operation, my wife will answer you,” she said in some.

However The deputy prosecutor died after the intervention. A myocardial infarction was the reason. Nobody expected it, starting with himself. Gertz Manerowho would have told him that he was waiting for him back in the office tomorrow, Tuesday.

Two possible officials who could assume the role have already been mentioned. Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Competence Control. One is Juan Mateo Fritz Corona and another is Miguel Guillermo Aragón Lagunas.

The first is very close to Gertz Manero and is currently the head of the Institutional Results Evaluation System, formerly COPLADII, the second was head of the Specialized Unit of Crimes Committed by Public Servants in the PGR in 2007.

Currently Aragón Lagunas is General Director of Investigations of the Special Office for the Iguala Case of the National Human Rights Commission.

The sudden death of Juan Ramos Without a doubt, it is a very sensitive loss for the Prosecutor, who is one step away from transitioning to a new six-year term, or not, if the political environment becomes complicated.

He still has nine years left in office, but his tenure is in doubt with the eventual arrival of Claudia Sheinbaum to the Presidencynot so if the one who wins the Presidency is Xochitl Galvez.

Gertz may appoint Ramos’s replacement, but that appointment could be the first of several more to come, as the end of the year approaches. government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

THE conflict in the Monte de Piedad National, and it will be from October when by contract the salary increase of the unionized workers of the garment institution directed by Javier de la Calle would have to be negotiated. However, for the third consecutive year, this will not happen because negotiations between the parties are at a standstill. In 2021, the conflict broke out when workers requested an 18% increase, among other requests. But the administration denied them, and also challenged them, by initiating the Economic Conflict procedure before the Federal Conciliation and Arbitration Board, a trial that is still ongoing. The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfarefirst by the hand of Luisa María Alcalde Luján and, now with Marath Baruch Bolaños López, he has sought to mediate the conflict without success. Even the disagreement between the union and the administration reached Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the National Palace, which promised to intervene in favor of the workers. However, months go by and everything remains bogged down.

ON FRIDAY XÓCHITL Gálvez He gathered those close to him. There was talk of the urgency of appointing a spokesperson to coordinate the communication strategy, especially to contain the attacks that come not only from the opponent’s team of Brunette, Claudia Sheinbaumbut of President Andrés Manuel López Obradorthe spokesperson Jesús Ramírez and even groups not linked to the 4T, but they do not see it with sympathy, that is, “friendly fire.” Four names were put on the table and today, Monday, it could be known who or who will do the job of answering the attacks and positioning the messages of Xochitl facing the issues that arise. Germán Martínez, Kenia López Rabadán, Javier Lozano and Emilio ÁlvarezIcaza are the proposals.

OPERATOR ATLANTIS JUST was denounced for corruption and violating the contract of almost 2 billion pesos that Luis Antonio Ramírez assigned it last year to provide internal medical service to Nafinsa employees. Guillermo Nieto’s company has not paid doctors for four months. The complaint, addressed to Ramírez, was turned over to the Internal Control Body, led by César Antonio Osuna. We just told you that on August 15, the Secretariat of Public Function, of Roberto Salcedo, ordered to annul it and put a magnifying glass on Paulina Moreno, former Director of Finance and today brand new Secretary of Finance of Delfina Gómez in the State of Mexico, where she already Andy López Beltrán moved it.

IN THE FIELD of the country’s intellectual property there is expectation about the future of the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property. And that instance could change upside down again. It would be the fourth movement so far in the six-year term of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The first to arrive was Juan Lozano, then Alfredo Rendón was promoted and later José Sánchez Pérez arrived. He came from directing the Tehuántepec Isthmus Railway, so he was not very interested in the consolation “prize” they gave him, so much so that he appeared on September 5, along with Octavio Alcázar and Antonio Rojas, in the shortlist for commissioner of the National Hydrocarbons Commission.

