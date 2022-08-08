Germany still remains by far the largest car market in Europe. A few years ago, the German four-wheeler sector had to deal with the consequences of Brexit, which have not been light at all. Many have therefore wondered what could happen to the auto sector if Germany, in common agreement with the decisions of the European Union, were to decide to sever trade relations with China. The Ifo institute tried to give the answer, which conducted a study commissioned by the industry association VBW.

The numbers reported in this study speak for themselves: the costs for the German economy due to a trade war with China would be six times higher to those due to Brexit, with the automotive industry which would be the sector that would be most affected with a loss of 8.47% of added value, followed by manufacturers of transport equipment with a loss of 5.14% and from the mechanical engineering sector with a loss of 4.34%. For this reason, according to those who conducted the study, companies working in the four-wheeler sector in Germany should direct their commercial initiatives towards other countries, so as to reduce dependence on certain authoritarian markets and regimes. Between five simulated scenarios the study also includes that of a potential agreement between the EU and the United States, which could cushion the effects of a trade war with China but without fully compensating for them.