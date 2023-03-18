Despite Western sanctions against the Russian Federation, vegetables from Russian beds and greenhouses are sold in Poland, and they are cheaper than European ones. The newspaper writes about this on March 16 Berliner Zeitung.

“The European Union has imposed numerous sanctions against Russia because of its special operation in Ukraine. But now cheap Russian vegetables have appeared on Polish markets. What does it mean?” — noted in the article.

According to the publication, dozens of trucks regularly arrive at the wholesale market in Bronisze, bringing vegetables from the Russian Federation. At the same time, Russian vegetables are cheaper than European ones.

The publication notes that the supplies do not violate the sanctions regime imposed by the EU against Russia. All Russian vegetables on the shelves in Poland have been certified.

Earlier, on March 3, it was reported that the people of France are ready to switch to discounted goods and products with an expiring shelf life due to inflation. It is noted that in general for the year the cost of food increased by 14.5%.

On January 25, information appeared that consumer prices for products in the European Union (EU) in 2022 rose significantly. According to the report of the European Commission (EC), which shows the prices of agricultural products for December, only bread and cereals have risen in price by 19.8% compared to December 2021.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. However, anti-Russian sanctions have already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in fuel and food prices.