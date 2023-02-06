German Twitter users were angered by the demand of Andriy Melnyk, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, to hand over the fighter jets. They began to leave scathing comments under his post, published on February 5.

“Now the Bundeswehr is armed with 93 PA-200 Tornado aircraft. Of these, you will get zero, ”wrote a user under the nickname Tristan Süper.

“The right decision would be to stop all supplies and stop before Germany becomes a party to the conflict, if not too late,” added Confianus Espafer.

“What’s next, long-range nuclear missiles? If anything, we are not a free pizza delivery service, ”said a commentator under the nickname Vindobona.

Recently, a number of Western countries have been actively discussing the possibility of supplying modern fighters for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). However, a number of politicians fear that such a move could lead to a serious escalation.

On February 2, The New York Times reported that the United States and the European Union could transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine via the Netherlands and Denmark. A source among US military officials said that the Netherlands owns 40 F-16 aircraft and intends to switch to the F-35, thanks to which it will be able to transfer fighters to Kyiv.

Prior to that, on February 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the possible supply of fighter jets to Kyiv, made it clear that such actions would only increase the “irrepressible appetite of the Zelensky regime” and, of course, would become an escalation factor.

In addition, Melnyk said on February 1 that in Germany they hope in vain to limit themselves to helping Kyiv only with tanks. He noted that Ukraine has the right to demand much more weapons from Germany. Moreover, according to Melnik, it is in Berlin.

Western countries provide military and financial support to Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. Thus, it was noted that the supplied military equipment will not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out an offensive, and, moreover, will become a legitimate target for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.