More than 60% of respondents in Germany believe that Berlin should not send fighter jets to Kyiv. This follows from the survey data of the German magazine Spiegelpublished on January 26 on the website of the publication.

“When asked whether Germany should supply fighter jets to Ukraine, a total of 63% answered in the negative. The proportion of those who are “for” is accordingly small: only 26% were “rather” or “definitely” in favor of supplying fighter jets to Kyiv. 11% are still undecided,” says Spiegel.

As for the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, it turned out that the majority of Germans support the decision of the federal government. Thus, 54% of the respondents were in favor, 37% were against.

The survey was conducted on the magazine’s website from January 25 to 26, more than five thousand people took part in it.

Earlier, on January 25, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, answering questions from Bundestag deputies, said that Berlin would not send planes to Kyiv. He added that a no-fly zone would also not be introduced over Ukraine. Scholz’s position on the refusal to supply fighter jets to Ukraine was supported by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

A number of Western countries are discussing a possible early delivery of modern fighter jets for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In particular, as the Politico newspaper reports on January 26, the Baltic countries and the Ukrainian authorities are in favor of the idea of ​​including modern fighter jets in the new military aid packages. It is noted that the discussion of this step may begin within 2-3 weeks.

However, the authors of the material believe that the discussion of the supply of fighters to Kyiv is likely to cause even more controversy than the issue of the supply of tanks. In addition, the publication warns that the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine could turn into a “logistical nightmare”, as the planes need long and high-quality runways that Kyiv does not have. Russian forces, the article emphasizes, will easily detect attempts to build bases and strike at them.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. Thus, it was noted that the tanks will not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out the offensive, and in addition, the supplied weapons will become a legitimate target for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.