In the year 2022, the average annual per capita consumption in Germany reached 52 kilograms, which is the lowest level since statistics began in this field in 1989, when the rate was about 61 kilograms per person just five years ago.

A group of factors prompted consumers to adopt alternatives to meat in their dishes, including high prices, fears of climate change, and concern not to harm animals.

The number of Germans who reported being vegetarian rose from about 6 percent in 2018 to nearly 10 percent, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

Among them is civil servant Florian Bozeman (28 years old), who spoke to Agence France-Presse during the Berlin Vegetarian Festival, which is one of the most prominent European events dedicated to vegan consumption.

And Bozeman, who was fond of grilled steaks, stressed in a statement to Agence France-Presse that “eating less meat undoubtedly contributes to” preserving both the environment and animals, and it is also healthy.

Since the end of 2021, for the first time, a vegetarian has taken over the agriculture portfolio in the German government, environmental activist Cem Ozdemir.

“orientation for the long term”

The minister, who is monitored by livestock breeding and the meat industry, said he seeks to make the production model more respectful of ethical considerations for the benefit of consumers and professionals.

Noting that livestock farming is “one of the major sources” of carbon emissions in agriculture, he hopes to take steps to make it more climate-smart.

“For example, we will help farmers raise fewer animals, but in a better way,” said the man, who became a vegetarian as a teenager.

And the minister believed that there is a “long-term trend” to reduce meat consumption, explaining that “people are concerned about the climate, and they want better care for animals, and they also care about their health,” describing this as “a good thing.”

The Minister of Agriculture plans to announce a food strategy by the end of this year to help Germans eat “healthy” food.

The growing market for meat alternatives has a role to play in this trend, according to Sebastien Joy, president of the Provig International association that organizes the Berlin festival.

The shelves of vegan alternatives to steaks, sausages, burgers and salmon fillets are expanding in Berlin supermarkets.

10 grams daily

However, these new food trends are not immune from controversy.

A sensation was raised when German media reported that the German Dietetic Association, which advises the government, intends to recommend that the daily consumption of meat be limited to ten grams per day.

Emojis depicting slices of sausage on a scale spread on social networks, while the popular newspaper “Bild” mocked this recommendation, headlined “Only (Careforest) a month anymore!”, referring to the famous local grilled sausage dish.

However, the German Dietetic Association denied any recommendation of this kind, describing what was rumored about it as a mere misunderstanding.

A recent poll for Bild newspaper showed that 57 percent of Germans strongly oppose state measures to reduce meat consumption.

“The state must stay away from people’s dishes,” a spokesman for the German Meat Industry Association told AFP.

It considered that the decrease in meat consumption since 2018 is mainly due to the increase in prices and the decline in purchasing power.

The Minister of Agriculture said that he did not want to dictate to the Germans what they should eat. “My job is to provide suggestions for a healthy and balanced diet. I want healthy food to become the easy option,” he added.