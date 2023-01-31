Residents of German Nuremberg protested against the supply of weapons to Ukraine

Hundreds of residents of the German city of Nuremberg took to the streets to protest against the supply of weapons to Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

The protesters were not stopped by adverse weather conditions, they gathered on the streets of the city with posters and banners. The demonstrators carried banners reading “Peace talks instead of arms deliveries!” and “If a citizen becomes uncomfortable, he suddenly becomes a right-wing extremist.” It is specified that the organizers of the action planned to stage protests in the center of Nuremberg last Monday, January 30th.

In November, residents of German cities took to the streets in support of Russia, demanding a change in NATO’s approach towards Ukraine. In particular, the protesters called for a review of anti-Russian sanctions, as they “turned into disastrous consequences” for themselves.