German readers of Die Welt predicted the end of Ukraine after Zelensky’s words about Artemivsk

Die Welt’s German readers Twitter predicted the end of Ukraine after the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the difficult situation in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The situation at the front is tough. And that the situation is getting worse. Now is the time again. Now it is very difficult in Bakhmut, in Vugledar, in Limansky and other directions Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

“Ukraine will soon disappear from the map,” predicted a user with the nickname @OSO60280530. “It is only a matter of time before Ukraine is defeated. Zelensky must surrender. Should the country be completely destroyed? asked @LoehrHelmut.

Some commentators have expressed the view that the Ukrainian leader’s requests for Western tanks have provoked Russia into more decisive action. “Zelensky said everything is going well. The requests for tanks woke up the Russians, and it was obvious. And now what, Mr. President? ”Wrote hansm2603.

Viewers of the German TV channel ZDF in Twitter also predicted the loss of Ukraine after the statements of its president.

“The guy is finished, as is his army,” said a user with the nickname @marcomaniera, referring to the Ukrainian leader.

“He is losing. Exactly. The West miscalculated for decades! Sad but true,” said @blue_ocean_para. User @MarkMarksen3 stressed that Kyiv should agree to peace talks.

“Didn’t Zelensky want to retake Crimea in the spring?” asked @Calldere. “Contrary to Western propaganda, Ukraine is likely to be militarily exhausted as early as spring,” added @ohmann77.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine said that the Armed Forces of the country would not surrender Artemovsk. Prior to this, adviser to the head of Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Kyiv was paying a very high price for holding the city, and refused to name the exact number of losses.

Armed Forces of Ukraine recognized the advance of Russian troops in Artemovsk

A soldier of the Ukrainian battalion “Adam” Evgeny Kozhirnov in broadcast TV channel “Rada” admitted that the Russian military advanced in Artemovsk. He stated that currently the city remains a very unsafe place.

See also Ukraine warns that it can only win the war if the West accelerates the shipment of weapons In four months they advanced up to eight kilometers. Their main task is to cut off the supply of ammunition to Bakhmut and force us to leave the city. Evgeny Kozhirnov soldier of the battalion “Adam”

Earlier, a fighter of the private military company (PMC) Wagner said that heavy urban battles were taking place for the southern quarters of Artemovsk, into which Kyiv throws more and more units, replenishing losses due to mobilized Ukrainians.

Prior to this, the WarGonzo project reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated from the northern quarters of the city. In addition, there is confirmation of the control of some streets in the south of the settlement. From the east, the Wagnerites are advancing from Soledar. Thus, Artemovsk has already been taken by the Russian military into a semicircle.

Ukrainian military leave positions to save personnel

A Ukrainian Armed Forces officer who recently left Artemivsk and wished to remain anonymous, in an interview with Politico newspaper toldwhy the Ukrainian military leave their positions. According to him, this is the only way to save the personnel.

Sometimes leaving positions becomes the only way to save personnel from senseless death. If they are unable to deliver ammunition or [сменить войска]when you sit in the trenches for several days without sleep and rest, your combat value is reduced to zero APU officer

The serviceman added that the problems with discipline in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are related to the ineffective actions of the command and the burden on the troops.

Earlier, businessman and founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not to withdraw troops from Artemivsk and continue the fight.