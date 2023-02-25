In Berlin, residents brought flowers to a wrecked tank near the Russian embassy

Residents of Berlin disrupted a rally of Ukrainian activists in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), turning it into a peaceful protest. The corresponding video was published by eyewitnesses of the incident in Twitter.

The footage shows how the Germans who came to the event began to speak with peaceful slogans, stating that they did not take sides.

The organizers of the action set up a rusty tank in the center of Berlin, pointing its muzzle towards the Russian embassy. Activists claim that the equipment allegedly belongs to Russian troops. According to the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Oleksiy Makeev, this should remind the Germans “of the importance of Ukraine’s victory in the conflict with Russia.” However, many residents of Berlin who came to the tank criticized the military support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and filled up the car with flowers.

One of the protesters said that the citizens decorated the tank with roses so that the German government would start peace talks. “Not only the supply of weapons, but also the restoration of diplomatic relations without haste. It is important that we should talk to each other. We are not enemies. We are not against Ukraine or Russia. We are friends, we have been building these ties for thirty years,” he said.

Earlier, Twitter users criticized the action with the Ukrainian flag in front of the Russian Embassy in London. The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the action mediocre psychedelic and “a terrible dream of Bandera.”